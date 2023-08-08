LUGOFF — Joseph Allen Bukowski, 90, passed away peacefully at his home on August 3, 2023. Born in Brownsville, Pa, he was a son of the late Joseph Bukowski Jr. and Ellen Harn Bukowski. Mr. Bukowski served in the U.S. Army, was a member of American Legion Post 17, and was very involved in the ABLE club at Lugoff-Elgin High School where he served as a substitute teacher after retiring from Praxair. He enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Bukowski; sons, Joseph Bukowski (Lisa) of Fort Mill, and Robert “Bob” Bukowski (Tammy) of Conway; grandchildren, Joey Bukowski, Ben Bukowski (Chelsea), Ashley Alford, and Heath Alford; brother, James W. Bukowski (Francine); and a great-grandson, Jay Bukowski. He was predeceased by siblings, J. George Bukowski, Arthur E. Bukowski, Barbara L. Collins and Charles D. Bukowski.