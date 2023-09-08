College Briefs
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently congratulated the following local students on being named to the Summer 2023 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently congratulated the following local students on being named to the Summer 2023 President's List. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
The local students are:
Charles Swain of Elgin
David McFadden of Ridgeway
Tiffany Tolar-Council of Elgin
Devyn Barrett of Elgin
David Pillard of Elgin
Amber Hudson of Lugoff
Kacey Carbery of Camden
Torrence Caughman of Elgin
Nicole VanSteenkiste of Lugoff
Donielle Lanier of Lugoff
Keyerra Hickmon of Rembert
Timothy Evans of Camden
Sandie Hudson of Kershaw
Victoria Keyser of Camden
Christopher Stanton of Lugoff
Calvin Kutz of Camden
Tristan Mueller of Camden
Victoria Clackner-Perusse of Elgin
Clayton Spinks of Kershaw
SNHU also recently congratulated the following local students on being named to the Summer 2023 Dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
The local students are:
Charles Pate of Lugoff
Peggy Hale of Elgin
Rosalind Hampton of Camden
SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 170,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the “Most Innovative” regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.