Pleas for school bus assistants renewed — Blaney Elementary School officials’ concerns with adequate bus staffing became even more urgent two weeks ago after a student was struck and killed by a truck as he crossed the road in front of a school bus.
School officials first approached the School Improvement Council of the Kershaw County School District in the spring of 1997, in hopes to receive some aid when it came to manning school buses.
Once again, those officials, including Principal rose Sheheen, and Assistant Principal Dr. Eleanor Porter, along with current bus drivers at the school, came before district administrators and trustees during public forum at the Kershaw County Board of School Trustees meeting Tuesday evening.
Wearing black ribbons in memory of 8-year-old Adam Whitaker, who attended the school and was killed April 20 after being hit by a tractor-trailer as he got off the bus and crossed the road on the way home, Sheheen and Porter asked for help from the district.
“One year ago, we told you that the situation of having 78 kids on a bus is really intolerable,” said Sheheen. “The drivers ask once again, now that it’s budget time, to consider having bus assistants or volunteers to aid them.”
Currently, 400 of the 800 students who attend Blaney Elementary ride buses to and from school, according to Sheheen, and the school currently only has six buses to transport these students. This means that at least 66 children ride on one bus on average.
While she said she understands that the state has waived its liability when it comes to transporting students, Sheheen asked the district to pledge money to go toward adding an additional adult on each bus, as well as creating a policy addressing the issue.
“If you could manage to drive a huge vehicle down windy, curvy and often bad roads with 78 children on board, you would know that this is needed,” said Sheheen.
LES’ Lynch ready for new lesson — When Dr. James Ann Lynch, principal of Lugoff Elementary [School], was first approached with the idea of leaving the Kershaw County School District, she was a little wary.
After all, she had been living and teaching in the area for nearly 20 years and wasn’t completely comfortable with leaving home.
Eventually, Lynch made what she called one of the toughest decisions of her life, and informed her family, friends, and co-workers that this would be her last year with the district.
“It’s like leaving home for the first time,” she explained. “It was a tremendous decision that I have been praying about for the last two years.”
Lynch, who will be[come] the [new] principal at North Springs Elementary School in Richland District 2 next year, received her first teaching job with the Kershaw County School District fresh out of Newberry College in 1976.
Her first position, at Lugoff-Elgin Middle School, lasted for a decade as she taught 6th through 8th graders.
Since then, she has spent nearly 12 years at Lugoff Elementary, wearing the hats of teacher, curriculum coordinator, assistant principal and principal.
During her time at the school, Lynch has seen many proud moments, including when the school was honored for being among the best elementary facilities in the state by receiving the Palmetto’s Finest Award in 1995.
KCMC to relieve county of balance on 1980 bonds — The news coming out of Tuesday’s regular meeting of Kershaw County Council was good overall for taxpayers.
County Administrator Gordon Hartwig informed council members of a decision made by the Kershaw County Medical Center’s board of directors Monday night to take over payment of the remaining $402,912 balance of a hospital bond issued by the count back in 1980.
The decision means that debt will be taken “off the backs of taxpayers,” Hartwig said.
“The Kershaw County medical Center will be taking over the bond that were issued by the county in 1980 during a time when the hospital had no money and was financially struggling,” he said. “The balance of $402,912 will be paid out in the year 2000. The medical center’s board is doing that as an expression of appreciation to the county for hte fact that you helped them when they were in desperate need of help. Now that their financial picture is stronger, they’re going to take over repayment of the bonds.
A prediction from one council member during discussion of development of the fiscal year 1998-99 Kershaw County budget also seemed to forecast more good news for taxpayers.
Having already held three budget meetings, which ranged in length from two to three hours each, budget committee member Tom Cooper said it appeared county council “may have to do some things that are tough in terms of decision-making.”
He said the recommendations the budget committee, which also consists of council members James Arthur and Mitch Rabon, will be bringing back to the full county council, “may involve taking certain items out of the general fund and dedicating a millage” for those particular items. He said this would help to “better identify what taxpayers are paying for,” such as solid waste, fire service, etc.
“We’re not in a position to tell you anything at this point concerning what the bottom line is,” Cooper said. “To be blunt about it, it’s probably going to hurt when it comes out. From a millage standpoint, we still don’t have any request from the school district.”
But Rabon predicted that “taxpayers will be excited about this budget plan.”
“It appears we are going to once and for all get control of some things that we have possibly not had control over in the past. My position is there are going to be a lot of happy taxpayers,” Rabon said.