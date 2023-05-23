S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced late Thursday that Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Gouty, 46, of Campbell Ridge Drive, Elgin, on May 11 with one charge connected to the alleged exploitation of a minor.
Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
Wilson said investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to investigating Gouty.
Investigators said Gouty distributed files of child sexual abuse material.
Gouty is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
According to online court information, Gouty may appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 23.
A judge set Gouty’s bond at $15,000.
As of Thursday, it was unclear if Gouty had been able to post bond.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.