St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church, 1301 Mill St. in Camden, recently installed a hearing loop system from American Hearing Loop of Greenville. Hearing loops deliver intelligible, distortion free speech in environments where distance, ambient noise and challenging acoustics make listening and understanding with hearing instruments almost impossible.
Loop systems are very common in Europe in public places such as airports, trains and train stations, taxis, banks, hospitals, theatres, etc. A telecoil (T-coil) is available in most hearing instruments. People can directly access the sound signal from a hearing loop by simply switching to the T-coil program. People who do not wear hearing instruments or whose hearing instruments do not have a T-coil can still receive hearing help by using a receiver and headphones.
Leaders at St. Timothy’s say theirs is the first church in the area to install such a hearing system. The church invites the community to visit and and learn more about it.
For more information, contact American Hearing Loop at (864) 404-6937, or go to its website, www.americanhearingloop.com.
About the system
The loop system is preferred over other systems because those with T-coil enabled hearing instruments can connect directly to the loop system without additional equipment. People hear better from the customized sounds of their hearing instruments.
Wires are embedded in the floor of the room. In St. Timothy’s case, the sanctuary and overflow area are included in a continuous wire embedded under the carpet along the perimeter of the room. A microphone sends sound to an amplifier and the amplifier sends a current through the wires embedded in the floor. The current generates a magnetic field. The tiny wire T-coils built into the hearing device pick up the magnetic signal. The hearing device converts the signal into sound customized for the listener’s individual pattern of hearing loss. The individual hearing aid user simply changes the to the T-coil setting on their device. Most often this is with the simple tap of a button.