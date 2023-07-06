The eighth annual Patriots, Picnic & Pops dropped the “Picnic” and moved indoors due to a high heat index on Sunday. Actual temperatures were in the 90s, but with indexes over the 100-degree mark, making it dangerous to hold an outdoor concert.
So, instead of starting at 5 p.m. with picnic and food vendor opportunities at the Kershaw-Cornwallis House, the program started at 6 p.m. in the Camden High School auditorium. That made for what organizers -- and “Kershaw Cousins,” by virtue of both being descended from Camden forefather Joseph Kershaw -- Joanna Craig and William “Rusty” Major described as an overflow crowd for the program and concert.
“We were glad that we moved the event inside, and we were happy to have a great audience,” Major said.