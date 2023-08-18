KCSO Logo

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating several thefts and break-ins involving churches in different parts of the county.

On Aug. 7, a deputy responded to a Longtown Road, Lugoff church in reference to a burglary. A deacon of the church, who supervises the buildings and grounds said he was notified that morning of a broken window at a house next to the church that is used by the congregation for meetings, function and storage. When they went to look, they found that a window under the garage had been busted out. They also noticed a back window that was wide open and could see food in the back room, which was locked from the inside. They said it appeared someone had been squatting in the back room.