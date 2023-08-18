The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating several thefts and break-ins involving churches in different parts of the county.
On Aug. 7, a deputy responded to a Longtown Road, Lugoff church in reference to a burglary. A deacon of the church, who supervises the buildings and grounds said he was notified that morning of a broken window at a house next to the church that is used by the congregation for meetings, function and storage. When they went to look, they found that a window under the garage had been busted out. They also noticed a back window that was wide open and could see food in the back room, which was locked from the inside. They said it appeared someone had been squatting in the back room.
They also reported that the front door to the main church building was found unlocked, but acknowledged that while it is supposed to be locked at all times, it is possible it was left unlocked. There were no signs of forced entry. However, an interior door to the Sunday School secretary’s office was forced open, with damage to the door as well as the frame, appearing to have been kicked in. Inside that room, there is another door leading to a separate office from which three checks were missing. There was no damage to or anything missing from the secretary’s office.
Other church-related incidents involved missing air conditioning units.
Congregants at a U.S. 1 North, Cassatt church on Sunday, Aug. 6 noticed that the air conditioning didn’t seem to be working. The pastor’s son went to investigate and discovered two air conditioning units missing, one from the side of the sanctuary building and the other from the fellowship building; they had been working on Aug. 2. A deputy responding to the call also noticed that another unit had copper pipes that had been freshly cut.
On Aug. 9, a deputy responded to a Brewer Springs Road, Camden-area church for an air conditioning unit and a window unit that were missing. A groundskeeper also reported that someone had entered the church, having found multiple cabinets and doors open.
Also on Aug. 9, a deputy responded to a Chestnut Street, Camden church where a window unit was reported missing and that it had likely been stolen after that Monday afternoon.
The KCSO reported the following other recent incidents:
A deputy arrested a 24-year-old Bishopville woman on drug charges and failing to stop for blue lights on the afternoon of Aug. 6 after the deputy spotted her driving a gray sedan on Koon Road in Lugoff. The deputy reported the woman crossed into their lane of traffic and sharply corrected back into her own lane. The deputy turned around and saw the woman turn onto U.S. 601 heading back toward Lugoff and tried to catch in order to make a traffic stop for failing to maintain her lane of traffic. The woman then reportedly made a left turn onto Porter Cross Road so quickly that they had to make a very wide turn. Suspecting her of being impaired, the deputy activated their blue lights, after which the woman reportedly sped up. After passing several places where the woman could have pulled over and stop, the deputy activated their siren. The woman then turned onto Baldwin Road, heading toward Dry Branch Road. The deputy reported the woman’s driving was erratic, sometimes all the way in the opposing lane. Luckily, they reported there was little to no traffic with no major intersections for the next few miles. The chase then passed through intersections at Greenway Drive and Spears Creek Road and onto Tower Road. At this point, the deputy reported the woman was driving at 95 mph and fully in the opposing lane. She reportedly took a sharp right curve near Crab Apple Lane at a high rate of speed, turning very widely and having to overcorrect to avoid hitting a guard rail. This caused them to go into a ditch on one side of the road, travel back out, but then into another ditch on the other side, straight into an embankment. Drawing their firearm, the deputy approached the wrecked car, ordered the woman out of the vehicle and took her into custody. After being read her Miranda rights, the woman reportedly told the deputy she fled because she was driving her mother’s car and thought her mother might have reported it as stolen. She claimed she had not consumed anything that would have impaired her driving. However, another woman at the scene brought the deputy a little zippered pouch that contained drug paraphernalia and narcotics. A review of the deputies in-car dash cam footage showed that the what appeared to be the arrested woman extending her arm out the window as if throwing something on the side of Baldwin Road well away from where the vehicle crashed. The deputy accompanied the woman in an ambulance to the hospital, where she was medically cleared, and then transported her to jail. As of Tuesday morning, she was still being held on a total of $20,000 bond for failing to stop for blue lights, possession of a Schedule I-V controlled substance, and possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base (third or subsequent offense).
Deputies arrested a 57-year-old Camden-area woman on multiple charges after responding to a call of an assault on Crofts Mill Road, near the Lee and Sumter county lines on Aug. 9. A female caller said her mother — the suspect — had assaulted her, broken things in her home and then left walking toward Seegars Mill Road. A deputy arriving in the area was flagged down by the daughter who had a small cut on her face and said her mother was laying down in the woods about 20 yards away. She said her grandmother had recently entered a hospital and that, since then, her mother had been drinking and lashing out at her. She said her mother struck her several times. Deputies went over to speak to the older woman and asked her what was wrong and if she could tell them what was going on. She reportedly responded by yelling, “Just take me to jail!” She then stood up and began walking away toward her daughter. Because she had already allegedly assaulted her daughter, a deputy grabbed her arm in an effort to get her attention. She reportedly pulled away twice and, when a second deputy went to grab her arm, she allegedly stuck them in the face with a large iPad. At that point, she was arrested for assaulting the deputy. Deputies reported that before, during and after the assault, the woman was “belligerent, loud and kept using profanity toward us and her daughter.” She reportedly strongly smelled of alcohol. After being placed in a patrol car, the woman reportedly started hitting the windows and partition with her head. By the time a deputy opened the door to stop her, she was bleeding a lot, some of it getting into her mouth and she allegedly tried to spit some of the blood at the deputy. After placing a face guard on her, deputies transported the woman to a hospital where she reportedly cursed at them and used racial slurs, refusing treatment. After medical personnel cleared her, deputies transported her to the county jail where she was charged with assaulting, beating or wounding an officer while resisting arrest; third-degree assault and battery; and public disorderly conduct. As of Tuesday afternoon, she was still being held on a total of $5,340 bond.
On Aug. 10, a deputy searching for a man with active warrants at West DeKalb Street gas station — “a location for known drug sales and drug use,” the deputy wrote — noticed another man sitting in pewter-colored Chevy S-10 fumbling around in the driver’s seat. When the deputy got out and went over, they saw a needle top and top to a drink bottle on the front passenger in plain view. They also noticed needle marks on both of the man’s arms. The man agreed to step out of the vehicle, and when he did so, the deputy reported seeing a syringe plunger on the door railing and a used syringe in the driver’s door. The man, however, denied having any drugs on him or in the vehicle when asked. He complied with a request to empty his pockets, but stared doing so only from one side. When asked to show was in the other pocket, the pulled out a clear plastic baggie later determined to be 1.19 grams of crack cocaine. The deputy placed the man in handcuffs and had a Camden police officer come to the scene. Nothing else was found on his person or in the truck, and the deputy decided not to arrest the man at that time nor tow his truck, giving him until Monday to turn himself in, which he reportedly agreed to do. As for Tuesday afternoon, it did not appear the man had done so. A warrant has been drawn for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.
A general store on John G. Richards Road was burglarized during the overnight hours of Aug. 7 and 8 by three subjects who apparently took advantage of power being cut to the building. According to a KCSO report, a manger said they received a call from an assistant manager around 6:45 p.m. saying the power was out. Per store policy, the assistant manager waited to see if power was restored after a certain amount of time. Just before 9 p.m. the assistant manager called back to say they were closing the store and leaving because power had not been restored. The following morning, the manger went to the store and found the power was still off. After calling their district manager, the manager found the breaker was in the off position and flipped it on, restoring power. They then began watching surveillance footage. Even when the power is off, a back up battery allows the cameras to operate. The footage showed the power going out at 6:45 p.m. and then “completely off” by 8:30 p.m. Power was restored at 10:30 p.m., allowing the camera system to automatically charge until 12:15 a.m. when the power went off again. A few minutes later, three subjects came through the front door, wearing face coverings and gloves. They appeared to include a Black female, a Black male and white male. They reportedly stole three cartons of cigarettes and $700 from a safe change fund.
A deputy arrested a 28-year-old Lugoff man for third-degree assault and battery after he allegedly assaulted a woman who he had just met who accompanied him to a family gathering in Elgin. When the deputy arrived in the area, he found the woman walking down the road without any shoes on and crying. The deputy reported noticing a knot on her forehead, but that she declined medical attention. She said someone at the party said something “out of the way” to her and she wanted to leave so she went outside and sat in the man’s SUV. She said she texted him to take her home, but that he declined because he was eating. The texts allegedly became “belligerent,” and the man allegedly came out, pulled her out of the SUV by her leg and then pushed her, causing her to hit a metal light pole with her forehead. She said she also tried to retrieve her purse from the SUV’s floorboard, but claimed the man wouldn’t let her get it. She claimed he charged at her again, so she fled on foot. The deputy drove her to the residence where the man gave permission to search his vehicle. The deputy did not find the purse, but did find her shoes inside of the vehicle. Despite claiming he never grabbed the woman, the deputy arrest him and took him to jail. He was later released on nearly $1,100 bond.
In separate recent incidents, deputies assisted and/or monitored other agencies taking suspects into custody. On Aug. 7, KCSO narcotics agents were asked to be present at the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services’ Kershaw County office as U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents took a county man into custody and transported him to the Lexington County Detention Center. On Aug. 8, the U.S. Secret Service contacted the KCSO to assist with them the arrest of a subject wanted in Lexington County for breach of trust and a firearms charge. Agents and deputies tracked the wanted man at a White Pond Road, Elgin-area gas station, saw him exit a white Audi SUV, enter the store and then confronted him when he came out of the store. A deputy apprehended the man, who acknowledged he had arrest warrants pending against him. He was then turned over to a U.S. Marshal working with for Lexington County.
On Aug. 7, deputies were called to a television transmission site on Tower Road in the Elgin area off I-20 for a vandalism call. A representative on the scene told deputies about how trash had been dumped on the back side of the property and some of the chain link fencing had been torn down along the Crab Apple Lane edge of the property. They said about three years ago, the company had cleared the property of trash, and had only noticed the new items the previous Friday. Deputies accompanying them to the right rear corner of the property reported seeing a lot of trash, including couches, scrap wood, full trash bags, old tired and even a burned-out car. Nearby, about 100-yards of chain link fencing had been torn down and some of the fencing missing. They also found a shooting range that had been set up, with various shell casings on the ground and propane canisters, tired and metal drums set up as targets.
Around 2 a.m. Aug. 11, deputies were called to a U.S. 1 South, Lugoff car dealership for a report of a man inside the business’ fence, crawling on the ground. Deputies arrived within minutes, but did not locate anyone. Dispatchers informed them the caller said three men jumped the fence just prior to them arriving, going in the general direction of Roseborough Road. One deputy noted that a roll-up door to a building housing an air compressor and other equipment was open. A review of security footage showed the three subjects appearing around 1:30 a.m. and then entering the open roll-up door and staying inside for a period of time before leaving the property. It did not appear anything was missing.
On Aug. 7, a woman living at a Lugoff apartment complex on Cambridge Lane said that her neighbors informed her that the prior Wednesday or Thursday, two individuals wearing masks entered her apartment through a sliding glass door and came back out with popsicles. They said the neighbors claimed they saw them run through the breezeway to the rear of the apartment building. She also told deputies that some other neighbors had been complaining of “rambunctious kids” causing problems.
A supervisor at a residential construction site on Carrington Drive in Lugoff reported that someone stole a stove and toilet from a home under construction and tried to steal a refrigerator, but couldn’t get it through a garage doorway even after taken the door off its hinges. Damage from the attempted theft of the refrigerator caused water damage to the floor. The supervisor believed the items were stolen after 7 p.m. Aug. 8 and the next morning when they called for deputies.
The S.C. Department of Social Services’ (DSS) office in Kershaw County reported to deputies on Aug. 8 that a woman from Kershaw County had given birth to a baby at Prisma Baptist Health in Richland County and that both of them had tested positive for meth, marijuana and fentanyl. DSS informed deputies that a safety plan was created for the baby who was taken from its mother and placed with another relative.
Deputies arrested a county woman for third-degree assault and battery after she allegedly assaulted a man with whom she lives on Aug. 12 by reportedly taking an ice block he was using to
soothe an ankle he had reportedly injured a few days earlier and striking him in the face with him, causing an open cut just above his left eyebrow.
Someone broke into a home under renovation on Old Stagecoach Road in the Bethune area sometime on Aug. 10, forcing their way through the locked front door. Nothing appeared to be missing from inside the home, but someone had taken a water pump from a shed on the property.
Deputies are investigating a break-in at a Kershaw Highway, Westville-area store that took place on Aug. 10. Deputies arriving on the scene found the front door glass shattered. The report did not state that anything was stolen.
On Aug. 7, a woman keeping items at a U.S. 521 South storage facility reported that someone had managed to enter her unit and steal and washer and dryer, deep freezer, as well as woman’s and children’s clothing and shoes.
Someone stole 71 trees worth a combined $2,200 from a company on Cherokee Boulevard in the Elgin area sometime before 10 a.m. Aug. 10. It appears the thief cut the lock to a gate and took it with them.
A man reported on Aug. 8 that someone had stolen a vase in which he had placed flowers for his mother’s grave the previous week at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Kershaw Highway north of Camden.
Someone stole two ATVs from a Gettys Road, Lugoff residence sometime between the evening of Aug. 11 and the next morning.
County deputies also dealt with incidents involving assault and battery, breach of trust, civil disturbance/issue, communicating threats, domestic violence, emotionally disturbed person, financial transaction card forgery/fraud, forgery, larceny, leaving a gas station without paying, overdose (including use of NARCAN treatment), possession of a stolen vehicle, public disorderly conduct, runaway, stalking, suspicious activity, trespassing, unlawful use of telephone, and use of vehicle without permission.
(KCSO reports are provided under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act. Subjects are considered innocent until proven guilty.)