Camden City Council will hold a public hearing on the city’s proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget during its meeting today. It will take up second and final reading of ordinance authorizing the budget near the end of the meeting.
According to a “Budget in Brief” attached to today’s agenda, the budget consists of five balanced funds (rounded): general ($14 million), project improvement ($651,000), paving ($717,000) utility ($39 million), and local source revenue ($1.53 million).
The proposed general fund budget represents a 16.56% increase from FY 2023, primarily reflected through a 1.5 increase in supplies and operating costs, and a near doubling in capital/maintenance costs.
These are offset by a more than one-third reduction in retiree health insurance costs.
Those retiree health insurance costs will also be addressed during tonight’s meeting as council takes up second/final reading of an ordinance that would, in part, approve the engagement of an “insurance consultant” to advise retirees on insurance-related matters. Passed on first reading during council’s May 23 meeting, one of the ordinances stipulations is to “engage a qualified insurance consultant to work on behalf of the city to independently and individually work with each of the city’s retirees and surviving spouses to procure hospitalization insurance coverage that is supplemental to Medicare insurance coverage…”
During much of the first half of the year, city retirees, mostly former firefighters, have spoken out during council meetings about a proposal to reduce or eliminate a retiree health insurance benefit in order to balance the budget. The combination of the budget ordinance and the ordinance containing the insurance consultant proposal would appear to eliminate that health benefit while providing retirees with guidance to alternative insurance products.
In other business today, council will:
• consider proclamations concerning Small Cities Month and Juneteenth;
• hear a presentation from KC Trails’ Bob Giangiori;
• consider second/final reading of an ordinance revising the city’s taxi service regulations;
• consider first reading of an ordinance authorizing the distribution of local option sales tax, or LOST, revenue to city taxpayers; and
• consider first reading of an ordinance authorizing the sale of 1523 Bradley Road, 1710 and 1716 Campbell St., 609 and 814 Chesnut St., 1304 Highland Ave., 1115 Smyrl Circle, and 1710 and 1719 Wylie St.
According to a memorandum attached to today’s agenda, these properties are ones the city purchased under the Neighborhood Initiative Program and then demolished the dilapidated structures. The vacant lots were then put up for auction on GovDeals.com. The auction closed May 29, with all 10 lots receiving the requiring minimum bid, resulting in more than $106,000 in revenue for the city.
In various combinations, the properties were sold to Aly Ahmed Ashry, Richard and Janice Diehl, the McCoy Family Partnership, and One Rabon Properties LLC.
Today’s meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the second floor of Camden City Hall, 1000 Lyttleton St., and is open to the public.