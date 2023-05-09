EDITOR’S NOTE: Twenty-four years ago today, May 8, 1999, was a Saturday. Due to a storm that caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage in Kershaw County, the C-I decided to publish a Saturday edition to provide more timely coverage of the storm, replacing its Monday, May 10, 1999, edition. It resumed normal publication the following Wednesday, May 12, 1999.
Storm rips across county Thursday — The remnants of the same storm that wreaked havoc in Oklahoma, Tennessee and Kansas earlier this week carved its own specialized path of destruction in Kershaw County late Thursday afternoon.
Flattening buildings and hurling trees into houses, the storm concentrated most of its efforts in Camden and Lugoff, leaving Elgin and Bethune barely touched. Sustained winds of 50 miles an hour and gusts of 70 miles per hour combined with torrential rain, dangerous lightning and hail to pound the county.
The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Friday that a tornado did not touch down in Kershaw County. However, eyewitnesses in the Lugoff area claim they saw ominous funnel clouds descend from the sky.
“It is possible people saw formations that looked like funnel clouds,” said Leonard Vaughan, NWS meteorologist. “This storm was tremendous.”
Vaughan said Kershaw and Richland counties took the brunt of the assault, with Kershaw County feeling some of the strongest winds. Vaughan said extensive damage seen throughout the county after the storm was caused by a combination of straight-line wind, driving rain and hail.
Surprisingly, just two people were admitted to Kershaw County Medical Center (KCMC) with storm-related injuries, according to Donnie Weeks, hospital president. The most serious accident occurred in Bishopville when a tree fell on an automobile occupied by a 4-year-old [whose] parents brought him to KCMC with a head injury....
Ashley Ammons, of Lugoff, was brought to KCMC with scalp contusions after winds caused a ceiing to collapse at Frank Rabon Jr. Construction Co. in Lugoff. She was treated and released, said Weeks....
‘I was scared to death...’ — It came, seemingly out of nowhere, a deep, dark cloud bank, pulsing and swirling, the color of a bad bruise, stretching across the sky like a dark purple curtain.
Within moments, it hit Kershaw County, spinning off high winds, torrential rain and barrage-like lightning bursts.
But what was it? Kelly Worley, 23, of Lugoff, said she knows. She and her family were shopping at Walmart on Springdale Drive when the storm unleashed its fury. She said she saw a funnel cloud beyond Goody’s Family Clothing.
“It just looked like a big, white wall,” she said. “You could hear it; it sounded like a big truck.”
Worley said she ran for her truck to check on her husband and baby. Then they tried to leave. They quickly found, however, that the storm was too intense and make their way back into Walmart, where they huddled in the middle of the store with other customers trapped by the storm.
A few minutes later, the storm spent itself, butnot before wreaking more than $1 million in damage.
Across Camden, the damage was significant. A behemoth oak tree, uprooted from Rectory Square Park, barely missed flattening the Pantheon Gazebo. On Mill Street, a huge tree fell right in the middle of the Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church parsonage. The flag pole in front of Kendall Mill folded to resemble a bent paper clip. Trees were down all over town, blocking traffic, disrupting power, destroying property.
Barbara Reeves, who lives in a cottage on Walnut Street, was sitting in her living room as the storm came raging through. As she heard the oak tree in her front yard crashing down across the front of her home, she realized there was nothing she could do.
“Amazingly, I kept quite calm,” she said.
Her neighbors, Chad and Stephanie Dabbs, rushed home to check on damages.
“I was scared to death,” said Stephanie Dabbs. “I didn’t know what to expect.”
One of the most dramatic examples of the sheer power of the storm lay in ruins in Lugoff. Tom Price, who owns and operates Protective Packaging Inc., was about two weeks away from opening a new warehouse facility. Within moments, a 35,000-square-foot steel and concrete construction was a crumpled, flattened pile of twisted metal and cracked cement.
Still, Price agreed it could have been worse. For one, no one was there when the building was destroyed.
Sheriff’s office arrests 16-year-old in L-E bomb threat — A 16-year-old Lugoff-Elgin High School student has been arrested and charged in Tuesday’s bomb threat, according to Kershaw County Sheriff Steve McCaskill. She is awaiting a hearing at a juvenile detention facility in Columbia.
The girl was taken out of school around 10 a.m. Friday after the sheriff’s office received several tips from the community that she was involved in making the threat.
McCaskill said the girl has admitted to making the threat from a pay phone at McDonald’s in Lugoff. He said she gave no motive for the action.
McCaskill anticipated that a hearing will be set for next week; it will either be a bond hearing or the judge could go ahead and try the case, he said.
The girl has been charged with threatening to kill, injure or intimidate an individual or damage or destroy property by explosives or incendiary [devices]. Conviction of hte crime carries not less than one year nor more than 10 years in prison, and it is a felony.
“We’re just sending the message that if you want to play the game, you’re subject to getting caught, and you’re going to pay,” McCaskill said.
The bomb threat disrupted classes at L-EHS for two hours Tuesday morning as dogs from the State Law Enforcement Division searched the school for explosives.
After another false bomb threat was called into L-EHS on Wednesday, the Keshaw County School District and sheriff’s office teamed up to offer a $1,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of either of the callers. Wednesday’s threat makes a total of five that have been called into L-EHS this year. The same reward was offered for a second bomb threat on Wednesday that was called into North Central High School.