Target goes online Sunday
Target’s regional distribution center finally joins the company’s distribution network for the first time Sunday.
With a new 1.35 million-square-foot facility built in Lugoff’s Heritage Pointe Industrial Park and with more than 500 employees trained and ready, all that remains is to actually go online.
“Everyone is very excited about the first day,” Laura Moreland, human resources manager, said. “They’re excited to start actually shipping real products now.”
While the company has no formal plans for a first day commemoration, Sunday is still the first day out and all staff will probably be on site, Moreland said.
“First days are first days; they’re special and I’m sure we’ll all be right here,” Moreland said.
Target held a three-day job fair in March, which turned out to be a very successful event, Moreland said.
I believe we had more than 7,000 applications, and we’ve got more than 500 people working in the building right now,” she said. “We may hire more around August or September.”
Target has committed to an $86 million investment in the Kershaw County project, KC Economic Development Director Nelson Lindsay said earlier this year.
Since that time, Kershaw County Council has approved a 20-year agreement that sets Target’s millage rate at 248.6 mills and the assessment rate on machinery, equipment, and buildings at 6%.
What this means in real figures is an estimated $1.2 million in tax revenues for the county in the first year, Lindsay said.
Responsibility for snipped phone line disputed
The main BellSouth phone line trunk was inadvertently cut Monday, affecting more than 600 customers, and total return of service was not restored until late Wednesday.
Camden City Manager Frank Broom told Camden City Council on Tuesday that a utility contractor and subcontractor did nothing wrong when the phone line was cut.
“The subcontractor properly prepared the site for our contractor, Lake Murray Utilities, to begin work on creating a water line loop connection at Cantey Parkway and Broad Street,” said Broom. “What we have determined is that BellSouth is not a participant in the Palmetto Utilities Protection Service, or PUPS, which helps work crews locate utility lines. They had no idea that trunk was there.”
However, BellSouth spokesman Buddy Bateman refuted the contention that BellSouth isn’t a member of PUPS.
“We are a member of PUPS and have been since its inception 20 years ago. In fact, we’re probably one of the largest users of PUPS-type services,” Bateman said.
He said that under state statute, all contractors must contact the local utility and give that provider time to mark its lines before digging in the affected area. But Broom said the public works department took photographs of the area in question and the line was not marked.
PUPS Director of Operations Patsy Sharpe confirmed that BellSouth is a member of its service.
“We show a ticket from Lake Murray Utilities on May 22,” Sharpe said.
“They are supposed to give the utility 72 hours’ notice, which excludes weekends and legal holidays, so the ticket would have been good for 10 days from May 28.”
The 10-day mark was Wednesday.
Camden budget clears final reading -
Camden City Council passed second reading and final approval of the city’s $25.39 million fiscal year 2004 budget Tuesday night, following a public hearing that saw no input from taxpayers.
The hearing and vote took all of five minutes to complete.
The budget, representing an overall 4.4% increase over 2003, contains a more than 2% increase in salaries and a shuffling of funds for capital expenditures between departments.
The largest budget increase will go to the public works department. In FY 2003, public works was allotted $1.816 million; this year, it will receive $2.017 million, and increase of more than $200,000.
Camden Finance Department Director Mel Pearson probably all of the $200,000 increase will be spent on new equipment.
“We need to replace some equipment that we bought several years ago, including a street sweeper, front loader, rear loader and some trailers for the sanitation department,” Pearson said.
The front loader will be used to pick up commercial trash and the rear loader for residential trash, Pearson said.
“We had a lot of complaints about trash pickup in the past and these purchases are the commitment the city made to maintain sanitation equipment in response to those complaints,” Pearson said.
County postpones landfill decision -- Kershaw County Council postponed a decision on whether to grant a letter of consistency for a landfill proposed for the West Wateree area.
Council gave the applicant, G&R Enterprises, 10 days to provide information on potential customer base, estimated amount of debris expected to be handled by the facility, and potential impact on other landfills in the service area.
“It also gives the public another chance to give input regarding the situation,” Councilman Max Ford said.
G&R Enterprises owns Ross Trucking Co., the largest employer in Elgin. The company wants to build a land clearing debris landfill on Sessions Road near Elgin.
While council noted that the Ross family, owners of G&R, are well-respected members of the community and have done business for many years in Kershaw County and have been willing and cooperative in providing needed information, council’s final decision remains to be seen.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) approves all landfill permits; however, each county is required by state law to have a solid waste disposal plan in effect. DHEC will not issue a permit without a letter form the county stating that landfill is consistent with the county’s solid waste disposal plan.
According to a memo to council from County Administrator Bobby Boland, the application is not consistent with the county’s adopted solid waste management plan. The county currently has excess capacity for clearing and debris and has already turned down one request for a letter of consistency from another company seeking to build a landfill.