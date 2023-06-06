Paul Ahern, who in his first season as the girls’ head soccer coach at Camden High led the Lady Bulldogs into the AAA Lower State finals, will conduct a weekly series of summer soccer technical skills beginning tonight and continuing through Aug. 1 at the Camden High School Spring Sports Complex located at 25 Bramblewood Plantation Road in Camden.
Ahern holds a United States Soccer Federation C License.
The sessions, which are open to girls in the fifth through 12 grades, will begin at 6:30 p.m. each night and end at 8 p.m. The evenings will feature small-sided games as part of the instruction. The cost is $80 per player.
The sessions will be held on June 6, 13, 20 and 27; July 11, 18 And 25 and will conclude on Aug. 1.
For more information, please contact Ahern at: aherncsu@gmail.com or by calling (781) 267-1728.