Sometimes, you just have to play the hand which you are dealt.
For first-year North Central head coach Daniel Sisk, he had no part in putting together his team’s 2023 schedule which was constructed by then-Knight boss Tyronne Drakeford. Rest assured if Sisk did have a role in putting the slate together he would not have included Crestwood on it.
Tonight, the Knights out of Sumter County, pay a visit to their Kershaw County namesake. It is not exactly the best timing.
Crestwood will come to Boonetown featuring a high-octane offense directed by fourth-year starting quarterback Javion Martin (6-2, 185) and a ball-hawking defense which has size and speed to burn at all three levels.
For NC, it enters this non-conference finale after suffering consecutive losses to C.A. Johnson and Keenan, respectively. Tonight is a different beast altogether.
“I have a history with Crestwood from my years at Camden,” Sisk said. “Typically, they have athletes at the skill positions; the wide receiver position, the running back position. This year, they are a full team.
“Without a doubt, this will be the best team that we will see all year. They’re solid everywhere.”
As for NC, it is playing as many as nine to 10 players on both sides of the football. That has led to Sisk and his staff taking to some new ways of conducting practices.
“One thing we do at practice is that I’ll randomly pull a guy and yell to a coach that Malik’s helmet came off and we need to put another guy in,” he said. “It’s really challenging trying to fit those holes, so to speak. Those nine or 10 guys who play every play of the game offensively, defensively and special teams, they play extremely hard. It’s just inevitable that wear and tear is going to take place at the end of the third quarter and in the fourth quarter.”
This week in practice, Sisk and his staff have stressed the importance of the NC defense getting off the field on fourth down while also trying to control the things which it can control.
“We really emphasized that our preparation is not dependent on our opponent. We have to worry about North Central and what can we do to get better,” Sisk said before talking about how strong the visitors are at all positions on the field.
“They have two grown men at outside linebacker. Their four receivers can go get a ball. Their defensive backs play extremely hard and they are going to play zero, man coverage on us,” he said. “They are really big up front and probably have a Shrine Bowl quarterback in Javion Martin. They’re definitely one of the best Crestwood teams I’ve ever seen.”
Martin is the triggerman who makes the Knights’ offense click. Through the season’s first four games in which Crestwood’s lone setback came in a 62-60 overtime track meet to Gray Collegiate Academy, Martin has already passed for 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also carried the football 20 times for 106 yards with four trips to the end zone.
“He’s fun to watch,” Sisk said of Martin. “He’s just so smooth. He’s a savvy quarterback. He has a lot of football IQ and is a really smart kid. I’ve been watching him since he was a freshman.
“They’ll pre-snap read our outside linebackers and if our outside linebackers are cheating the box, he’ll throw quick screens. Then, he’ll post-snap read our inside and outside linebackers and throw slants and skinny posts. Then, they’ll run the vertical game.
“If we’re not disciplined, don’t squeeze down blocks or over-pursue the back side, he’ll pull it down run it or throw it late. If we get a good pass rush on him, he’ll leave the pocket and then, its backyard football. It puts a lot of pressure on our defensive backs.”
In senior Azarian Yates, CHS has a six-foot, 215-pound running back who has rushed for 440 yards and nine scores. The four-man wide receiver corps is headed by Jerome Richardson, a 5-11, 173-pound junior who has reeled in 16 of Martin’s passes for 413 yards and four touchdowns. Already, the CHS receivers have caught scoring passes of 85, 76 and 53 yards in a big-play scheme. Place all that talent to go along with a large line and you have a team which can make some noise in the postseason.
“They run a very similar offense to what we do. They are based out of a four-receiver set. They will bring in a tight end and a sniffer. They’ll run inside zone, they’ll run guard-tackle counter, they’re going to run RPO and there are going to take their shots down the field, as well,” Sisk said of the CHS offense.
Defensively, Sisk anticipates Crestwood taking a page out of Keenan’s book and stuffing the box with seven or more defenders to try and slow down NC tailback Casey Shropshire.
“We have to try and get the ball out on the edge with some quick game, some vertical games and screens to slow down their pass rush,” he said. “We’ll also have some wildcat scheme this week with Casey Shropshire. We have to try and control gaps, but there is still going to be an extra guy in the box. Our backs are just going to have to make them miss.”