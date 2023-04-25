Ft. Jackson Chaplain Col. John S. Peck leads soldiers serving as pallbearers carrying the caskets of 12 Continental soldiers through the longleaf pines of the Battle of Camden site for a ceremony honoring 13 of the Camden 14 on Saturday afternoon. A Fraser Highlander from Scotland who fought for the British was also honored. A likely North Carolina Loyalist, who is believed to be of at least partial Native American ancestry, was not included as negotiations with the Catawba Nation and Lumbee Tribe take place.