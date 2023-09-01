Think of it as business as usual with a twist.
For years, Daniel Sisk and Scottie Dean have exchanged calls and texts to discuss football and just check in to see how the other is doing. On Sunday, the two good friends talked football, but each held their cards a bit closer to the vest this time around.
Tonight, Sisk, the first-year North Central head coach, matches wits and strategies with Dean, who is in his second season as head coach at C.A. Johnson, when the two sides meet at Bolden Stadium in Columbia qwith each team trying to get over the .500 mark and rebound from a loss.
“We talked on Sunday,” Sisk said of his conversation with Dean. “We talked about their tough loss to Trinity Collegiate. (C.A. Johnson) had the ball at the Trinity Collegiate three yard line on the last play of the game and didn’t quite get it in the end zone.
“We talked for a good while Sunday. He’s blowing a little smoke; that’s what Scotty does.”
While Dean and the Green Hornets were losing a 30-26 nail-biter in Florence last Friday — in a game taken in by Sisk — one night earlier, North Central suffered a 46-18 loss to an improved Hannah-Pamplico team which reeled off 22 unanswered second quarter points to carry a 28-6 lead into halftime. Part of the Knights’ second quarter problems stemmed from injuries sustained to starting offensive tackles/defensive linemen Aiden Wiles and Mekhi Whaley.
With those stalwarts out of the lineup, NC offensive line coach Dennis Stevens went with a pair of sophomores, Zach Duggan and Darius Shropshire, to fill in the large shoes of the multi-year two-way starters. Both Wiles and Whaley were held out of practice this week with a hand and foot injury, respectively.
“It’s next man up,” Sisk said. “I anticipate both Aiden and Mekhi being back for Friday night. Both of them have been lifting in the weight room this week and doing what they can do. We really hope, for their sake, that those guys can play (tonight.)”
Last Thursday’s setback came after NC opened the season with a come-from-behind, 28-21 win over Johnsonville. The saying goes that you learn more from a loss than you do from a win. Sisk said he and his staff have zeroed in on several parts of the game which have not been up to par.
“We have to clean up special teams,” Sisk said. “Our kids are hungry. They were really, really hurting last Thursday night. That was a good football team that we played. We had a great practice Monday which was just the third time in two weeks that we were able to get outside for a normal practice.
“It’s back to just trying to get to 1-0 this week and we have a great opponent who we’re going to see on Friday night in C.A. Johnson.”
The Green Hornets opened their season with a resounding 32-2 win over rival Columbia High in week zero before last week’s loss. Just as NC has a bell cow on offense in senior tailback Casey Shropshire, the hosts feature multi-talented quarterback Caleb Pearson (5-8, 170) who leads CAJ in rushing through two games with 274 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. The senior has also thrown for 103 yards with a pair of scoring strikes in two outings.
Joining Pearson to form a two-headed monster in the backfield is junior tailback Keivonte Bates (5-7, 160) who has rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns in two contests. In sophomore tight end, Sam Farmer (6-0, 190), Pearson has a target who has made four catches for 75 yards with half of his grabs resulting in touchdowns.
“I wouldn’t quite call it a one-man show, but they have a very, very special player behind center,” Sisk said of Pearson. “He can run it and he can throw it.
“They’ll try to formation you to get him in space and make plays. They are going to try a find a formation that we don’t like or that we don’t line up to it well and they’re going to run power and they’re going to run counter. Then, they’re going to run quarterback power and quarterback counter. They’ll try to lull you to sleep and then go over the top and hit you with the deep ball.”
Sisk said CAJ prefers to keep the football on the ground and that against Trinity Collegiate, the Green Hornets had to go to the passing game more than they would have like since they were playing from behind. “I think Scotty would have liked to have stayed in his two tight end sets and have run powers,” Sisk said.
Defensively, CAJ will line up in a 3-4 set while also shifting to a four-man front to try and confuse the Knights. “It’s a lot of smoke and mirrors. They don’t bring a lot of pressure, but they will bring pressure off the edge occasionally,” Sisk said.
Like the Knights, CAJ has many two-way players who rarely come off the field for extended breaks. Given that the game-time temperature should be in the 70s, it will make things more bearable for those players.
“I feel like if we can control the line of scrimmage, both offensively and defensively,” Sisk said, “that we stand a good chance.”