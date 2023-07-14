Note: Coaches/organizations hosting summer youth sports camps are encouraged to send their information to: tdidato@chronicle-independent.com for inclusion in the sports pages prior to the camps.
Here are the summer youth sports camps which have been scheduled in Kershaw County:
Girls’ technical skills soccer sessions: Camden High girls’ soccer head coach Paul Ahern will conduct a weekly series of Tuesday night summer soccer technical skills sessions continuing through Aug. 1 at the Camden High School Spring Sports Complex. The evenings will feature small-sided games as part of the instruction
Dates: July 18, 25 and Aug. 1.
Hours: 6:30 p.m. — 8 p.m.
Location: Camden High School Spring Sports Complex, located at 25 Bramblewood Plantation Road
Ages: Fifth through 12 grade girls
Cost: $80 per player
For more information: Please contact Paul Ahern at: aherncsu@gmail.com or by calling (781) 267-1728.
Camden High Volleyball Camp: Young girls of all skill levels will be instructed in the fundamentals of the sport while also being challenged in matches and instructional sessions. The camp is under the direction of Camden High volleyball coach Paige Wilson and former Lady Bulldog and N.C. State standout Maggie Speaks, who plays professionally in France.
Dates: July 17-20
Location: Camden High School gym and Wellness Center courts
Ages: open to campers entering the third through 12th grade
Hours: 9 a.m. — noon
Cost: $80 per camper
Registration: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdgsprKjwR66OGMF29C_dj41cYiRXfbMFqIk4OhOD9Gnt6SXg/viewform?usp=sharing. The camp can be paid through myschoolbucks, link will be provided closer to camp, or in person the 1st day of camp, with cash/checks made payable to CHS.
Little Bulldog Football Camp: Learn the fundamentals of football, compete in an NFL-style combine, and learn all aspects of the game at this one day camp. Areas of emphasis will include defense, offense and special teams. Instructing the camp will be the Camden High School coaching staff. No football equipment is needed for this non-contact camp. Campers are asked to wear cleats and bring a water bottle.
Dates: Saturday, Aug. 5
Location: Zemp Stadium, Vonnie Holliday Way in Camden
Ages: 6-14 years old
Hours: 9 a.m. — noon
Cost: $25 per camper, includes T-shirt
Registration: Registration will take place before the start of camp on Aug. 5. Payment may be made by cash or checks which should be made payable to Camden High School. Online registration available at www.wearecamdenhs.com.