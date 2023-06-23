The following are recent real estate transactions. Listings include the date the deed was signed (which is not necessarily the date the deed was recorded), the address of the property transferred, name of seller, name of purchaser, the selling price and the size of the property, if applicable. Transactions are grouped by community (zipcode).
Bethune
05/30/2023: 113 Inwood St. West, Bethune — Moyse, John M. to White, Stephanie, $108,000 for .3 acre.
05/30/2023: 3827 Timrod Road, Bethune — Gainey, Kenneth Joel to Gainey, Melissa P., $10 for 4.1 acres.
06/01/2023: 64-C Fern Ave., Bethune — Newman, Dylan Scott, et al, to Horton, Theresa N. and Gaskins, Donna N. (with a life estate reserved for Myrtis Newman), $74,500 for 29.78 acres.
Camden
04/26/2023: 2773 Fort Road, Camden — Murray, Lillie J. to Murray, Lillie J., et al, $5 for 6 acres.
04/26/2023: 2380 Beaver Creek Road, Camden — Murray, Lillie J. to Murray, Lillie J., $5 for one lot.
04/26/2023: 3341 John G. Richards Road, Camden — Murray, Lillie J. to Murray, Lillie J., $5 for 19 acres.
04/28/2023: 1521, 1565, 1576 and 1593 Swift Creek Kennels Road, Camden — Van Beuren, Marilla to Van Beuren, Marilla (trustee), $5 for a total of 121.45 acres.
05/10/2023: 65 Belmont Drive, Camden — Gee Jr., Preston L. to Janaszek, James B., $285,000 for .39 acre.
05/19/2023: 25 Competition Drive, Camden — Parnell, Joshuah D. to Guilford, Joshua Jonathan, $344,000 for .58 acre.
05/25/2023: 86 Southern Oak Drive, Camden — Posthuma Sr., Mitchell D. and Christian, Mary G. to McMaster-Bigum, Bonnie and Lancellotti, Joseph, $389,000 for .38 acre.
05/26/2023: 212 Greene St., Camden — Fallon III, John T. to Fallon III, John T., $1 for one lot.
05/26/2023: 186 Hermitage Farm Road, Camden — Marshall, Zachary L. to Moritz, Kyle Edward, $472,000 for 4.9 acre.
05/30/2023: 307 Lafayette Way, Camden — Walker, Anthony Blake to Shatzer, Elliott M., $199,000 for one lot.
05/31/2023: 1493 John G. Richards Road, Camden — Holmes Timber Co. Inc. to Loftis, Chad A., $12,500 for 1 acre.
05/31/2023: 128 Green Ivy Court, Camden — Mustaciuolo, Nadine to Harris, Nancy, et al, $355,000 for .54 acre.
05/31/2023: 1922 Robbin Drive, Camden — Pajoro, Glynis D. (life estate) to Truesdale, Glynis D., $5 for one lot.
05/31/2023: 34 Ridge Circle Drive, Camden — Wedlow, Nicholas J. to Wedlow, Nicholas J., $5 for .23 acre.
05/31/2023: 176 Shadowbrook Way, Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Mushidi, Josue Nduwa, $332,921 for .49 acre.
05/31/2023: 848 John G. Richards Road, Camden — Hutto, Mary R. to Hutto Jr., James Dewey, $0 for 3.97 acres.
05/31/2023: 2101 Smiths Lawn, Camden — Tickle Hill Investments LLP to Griffin, Scott, $230,000 for one lot.
06/01/2023: 1616 Lakeview Ave., Camden — Graham Resource Development LLC to Benningfield, Donald Lane, $250,000 for 1.05 acres.
06/01/2023: 190 Carriagebrook Cir., Camden — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Franklin, Luther Jaye, $313,400 for .19 acre.
06/01/2023: 610 Pate Road, Camden — Brogdon, Patsy H. to Brogdon, Patsy H. (life estate), $5 for 5 acres.
06/02/2023: 74 Rapid Run, Camden — Glantz, Brandon to Stahl, Melaine J., $325,000 for .37 acre.
06/02/2023: 219 Lyles Lane, Camden — Miller, R. George to In Jesus’ Name Ministries Inc., $5 for one lot.
06/05/2023: 808 Community Center Road, Camden — Burdette, Rebecca A. to Burdette, Rebecca A., $5 for 9.17 acres.
06/05/2023: 706 Ellene St., Camden — Keys, Horace Thomas to Keys II, Horace Thomas, $1 for one lot.
06/07/2023: 1215 Belton Court, Camden — Tickle Hill Investments LLP to Holmes, Keith Brian, $155,000 for one lot.
Camden and Heath Springs
04/26/2023: 2366 Beaver Creek Road, Camden; and 3065-A Stoneboro Road, Heath Springs — Murray, Lillie J. to Murray Lillie J., et al, $5 for two lots.
Cassatt
06/02/2023: 2091 Cantey Hill Road, Cassatt — Suttles, Brenda Laney to Parker, Jamie Daniel, $5 for 2.9 acres.
Elgin
04/14/2023: 20 Kimpton Drive, Elgin — Young, Julie E. to Fusion Real Estate Investment Group LLC, $140,000 for .26 acre.
05/18/2023: 53 Desert Rose Court, Elgin — McCaskey, John C. to Smith, Gregory Scott, $330,000 for .5 acre.
05/19/2023: 14 Coltswood Lane, Elgin — Stanley Martin Homes LLC to Carter, George, $425,000 for .38 acre.
05/26/2023: 119 Goose Down Lane, Elgin — Van Doren, Mary Judith to Wessinger, Phillip Leroy, $160,000 for 4.18 acres.
05/31/2023: 11 Kimpton Drive, Elgin — Lewis, Randolph to Lewis, Billy J., $269,900 for .31 acre.
05/31/2023: 22 Sumner St., Elgin — Onishea, Jennifer to Gowe, Arence, $550,000 for .67 acre.
06/02/2023: 109 Vistaview Drive, Elgin — Shenosky, Peggy L. to Najjari, Abdellah, $48,000 for 1.13 acres.
06/02/2023: 105 Findlay Cir., Elgin — Great Southern Homes Inc. to Collins, Kyre, $349,995 for .61 acre.
06/05/2023: 684 Tillman Cir., Elgin — Lauer, Dianne to Lauer, Dianne E., $1 for 1 acre.
Kershaw
05/23/2023: 5784 Lockhart Road, Kershaw — Stevens, Jason to Williams, Hope D., $130,000 for 1.66 acres.
05/26/2023: 2084 Jones Road, Kershaw — Cottrell, Haley S. to Houghtaling, Joe, $115,000 for 3 acres.
05/30/2023: 4011 Travelers Road, Kershaw — Jenkins, Barbara Ann Simpson to Jenkins, Barbara Ann Simpson, $5 for 69.71 acres.
06/01/2023: 3486 Providence Road, Kershaw — Bowers, Justin Carl to Rogers, Ronnie J., $98,800 for 3.35 acres.
Liberty Hill
05/23/2023: 2364 Lakeside Drive, Liberty Hill — Horrigan, Robert to Merritt, Christopher S., $625,000 for one lot.
Lugoff
01/06/2023: 79 Redwing Drive, Lugoff — Lennar Carolinas LLC to Morgan, Ariel J., $327,000 for .73 acre.
05/15/2023: 120 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Roseborough, Latwan Denise, $266,290 for .23 acre.
05/15/2023: 193 Cricket Hill Drive, Lugoff — Brown, Phillip A., et al, to Erickson, Richard E., $24,500 for 6.32 acres.
05/16/2023: 50 Redwing Drive, Lugoff — Executive Construction Homes LLC to Mercado, Alfredo, $279,900 for .58 acre.
05/19/2023: 124 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to McLaughlin, Rose M., $279,200 for .23 acre.
05/25/2023: 191 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Clark, Jasmine Nicole, $277,140 for .23 acre.
05/26/2023: 203 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Cyrus, Tomika Kenyetta, $296,990 for .23 acre.
05/30/2023: 23 Bushnell Court, Lugoff — Russ, Margaret Sue to Russ, Margaret Sue, $5 for .55 acre.
05/30/2023: 180 Carrington Drive Lugoff D.R. Horton Inc. Davis Tevin $247,980 0.24
05/30/2023: 202 Carrington Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Harsh IV, Lemuel, $291,025 for .23 acre.
05/30/2023: 128 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Kopaczko, Lukasz Sebastian, $274,290 for .23 acre.
05/30/2023: 140 Glenshire Drive, Lugoff — D.R. Horton Inc. to Weems, Alyssa Victoria, $273,890 for .23 acre.
05/31/2023: 8 Training Track Drive, Lugoff — Taylor, Ayzia L. to Freeman, Patrick, $290,000 for .21 acre.
05/31/2023: 1874 Porter Cross Road, Lugoff — Bohn, Kendra Rene to Bohn, Kendra Rene, $5 for 7.12 acres.
05/31/2023: 20 Rugar Drive, Lugoff — Jacobs, Tina to Robertson, Sharon G., $292,500 for .46 acre.
05/31/2023: 4 Canter Field Lane, Lugoff — Buckley, Angela F. to Opendoor Property Trust I, $224,400 for one lot.
06/01/2023: 19 Pine Knot Road, Lugoff — Khanh, Linh Thi to Tran, Dung Quoc, $1 for .94 acre.
06/01/2023: 31 Glad Tidings Lane, Lugoff — Parnell, Linda to Parnell, Linda, $1 for one lot.
06/02/2023: 1285 Sunset Drive, Lugoff — Belk, Patricia J. to Upchurch, Jason L., $141,500 for 1.09 acres.
06/02/2023: 56 Leatherwood Drive, Lugoff — Garcia, Brian M. to Miller, Christina Marie, $279,000 for .35 acre.
06/05/2023: 70 Shivers Green Road, Lugoff — Small, Sharon M. to Small, Sharon M. (life estate), $1 for 2 acres.
06/06/2023: 44 Kin Loch Road, Lugoff — McDonald, David T. to McDonald, David Todd, $5 for .65 acre.
06/07/2023: 31 Glad Tidings Lane, Lugoff — Parnell, Linda to Harris, Amaya, $230,000 for one lot.