James E. Caulder, 84, passed away on Sept. 12, 2023. James (Jim) (Bubba) Caulder was born on Feb. 13, 1939, to James and Sudie Caulder in Camden, S.C.
Jim is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Jerry Caulder of Atlanta,
Ga., and Andy
Caulder of Camden, S.C. Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jane McClain Caulder of Prosperity; and three children, Devin Caulder, Brent Caulder, and Debra Caulder McDonald (Grant); as well as five grandchildren, Connor Caulder, Abby McDonald, Morgan Caulder, Grae McDonald, and Maggie McDonald. He is also survived by his brother, Chick Caulder (Terry) of Camden, S.C.; and sister, Shirley Caulder of Pennsylvania.
After graduating from Camden High School, Jim went on to earn a Bachelors of Arts Degree from Newberry College in Newberry, S.C., where he served as student body president. Jim worked as a civil servant for the Social Security Administration for 35 years. After retiring, he continued helping others through his own retirement benefit consultations and represented people in need of disability benefits.
Jim was honored with the Order of the Palmetto and the Social Security Commissioners’ Citation for his tireless service to others. Jim was a selfless man who put others before himself and greeted everyone he met with a smile.
Jim’s grandchildren affectionately called him, “Pop Pop,” and treasured the love and attention he showered on them.
The family would like to thank the nurses of Newberry County Hospital’s third floor and Dr. Oscar Lovelace. Their care and compassion was endless and made a very difficult time more bearable. Services for Jim will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 at 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends after the service in the church fellowship hall.
Donations in Jim’s honor can be made to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 4056 St. Luke’s Church Road, Prosperity, SC 29127; and Newberry College, 2100 College St., Newberry, SC 29108.
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, www.mcswainevans.com.
Sept.15, 2023
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.