Unlike one of the songs he made famous, Tony Bennett didn’t leave his heart in San Francisco. He left it in his hometown of New York City, where he died at the age of 96 on Friday.
I don’t remember if some of the Big Band numbers we played about once or twice an hour at Memphis State University’s all-jazz radio station featured Bennett on vocals. I do remember playing tons of his songs on two radio stations here in South Carolina, including the old Sunny 100 in the mid-1990s where I founded and hosted Twilight Time, which focused on standards and showtunes. (The station has long since changed hands — and formats — several times since then.)
Sunday, while working on today’s paper, I listened to three of Bennett’s recordings. Two of them were his Duets albums (I and II) featuring a slew of guest stars from a number of genres singing classics alongside him. They included, of course, Lady Gaga, who became a friend and singing partner during the last years of his life, but also — get ready for a long list: John Mayer, the late Amy Winehouse, Michel Bublé, K.D. Lang, the late Aretha Franklin, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Queen Latifah, Norah Jones, Josh Groban, the late Natalie Cole, Andrea Bocelli, Faith Hill, Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, The Chicks, Barbara Streisand, James Taylor, Paul McCartney, Colombian musician Juanes, Elton John, Billy Joel, Tim McGraw, Cèline Dion, Diana Krall and (separately) her husband Elvis Costello, Sting, Bono (of U2 in case you didn’t know), and the late George Michael.
For the most part, they are fantastic. There are a few clunkers in my estimation, but I won’t mention which ones so that I don’t ruin someone else’s enjoyment of songs I may not have liked as much.
The third album I listened to was recorded three years before I was born. It’s a concert at Carnegie Hall — and how exciting that must be for a native New Yorker! — from June 6, 1962. Bennett is backed by Ralph Sharon & His Orchestra, who are fantastic.
For those of you not familiar with Sharon — and I have to admit, I was not — he was from England and he worked often with Bennett. He died back in 2015, but was still playing with Bennett as late as 2002. They must have made a good team, because Sharon and his orchestra really synced with Bennett on that 1962 recording.
All three albums include many of the songs Bennett was known for including Because of You, Rags to Riches, and, of course, his “West Coast” signature song, I Left My Heart in San Francisco.
Bennett was born Anthony Dominick Benedetto, which Pearl Bailey shortened to Bennett after recognizing his talent and taking him on the road. His work with her would eventually lead to his signing with Columbia Records and recording Boulevard of Broken Dreams.
There are two things I didn’t know about him, most importantly his service during World War II.
According to several things I read, he was drafted pretty late in the war, November 1944. By January 1945, he was assigned to the 255th Infantry Regiment of the 63rd Infantry Division and ended up crossing through France into Germany.
As recounted in a Wikipedia entry based on a number of sources, Bennett ended up on the front lines in Germany: “As the German Army was pushed back to its homeland, Benedetto and his company saw bitter fighting in cold winter conditions, often hunkering down in foxholes as German 88 mm guns fired on them. At the end of March, they crossed the Rhine and entered Germany, engaging in dangerous house-to-house, town-to-town fighting to clean out German soldiers...” His unit eventually reached the Danube. He reportedly narrowly escaped death several times, the experience making him a pacifist after the war.
“Anyone who thinks war is romantic obviously hasn’t been through one,” he once said; another time he said, “It was a nightmare that’s permanent. I just said, ‘This is not my life. This is not life.’ ” In his autobiography, he wrote that “I saw things no human being should ever see.”
Although he remained in Germany as part of the occupying forces, he was transferred to a special services band unit to entertain American forces.
Bennett also became an ardent civil rights champion. I suspect at least part of that stemmed from something that happened to him while still, I think, in Germany. At a time when the Army was still racially segregated, he dined with a Black friend from high school and was subsequently demoted and reassigned.
The other thing I didn’t realize about Bennett is how he struggled from around the time I was born right through the 1970s. He and Sharon had parted ways, although they would get back together later. With the rise of the Beatles and 1960s rock music, producers tried to get Bennett to sing modern material, which he did, even though it reportedly made him ill to even think about.
By the end of the 1970s, he had no contract, no manager, wasn’t touring, developed a cocaine addiction and the IRS tried to seize his home in Los Angeles.
After a near-fatal cocaine overdose, he turned things around with help from his sons, especially Danny, who became his business manager. He also reunited with Sharon and, by the mid-1980s, got re-signed to Columbia Records.
Although tons of different appearances and concerts helped, perhaps the redefining moment of Bennett’s second coming was on MTV Unplugged in 1994. Costello and Lang guest-starred and the recording of that concert earned him Grammy awards for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance and Album of the Year.
From there, things skyrocketed to include a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, induction into the Big Band and Jazz Hall of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and receiving a Kennedy Center Honor in 2005.
Although it wasn’t revealed until 2021, Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2016. Despite that, he continued recording and performing, mostly with Lady Gaga. They recorded two albums together, Cheek to Cheek (2014, before the diagnosis) and Love for Sale (2021).
He also appeared with Gaga on several television specials, including another MTV Unplugged and an edited version of two nights of his final concerts with her called One Last Time. They were recorded Aug. 3 and 5, 2021, and broadcast that Nov. 28.
Bennett officially retired in early 2022, but continued to rehearse.
His death Tuesday marks the end of an era. Luckily, Tony Bennett left his music — and his heart — with all of us.
(Martin L. Cahn is editor of the Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C. He welcomes responses to his columns and our editorials at mcahn@chronicle-independent.com.)