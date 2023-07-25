Unlike one of the songs he made famous, Tony Bennett didn’t leave his heart in San Francisco. He left it in his hometown of New York City, where he died at the age of 96 on Friday.

I don’t remember if some of the Big Band numbers we played about once or twice an hour at Memphis State University’s all-jazz radio station featured Bennett on vocals. I do remember playing tons of his songs on two radio stations here in South Carolina, including the old Sunny 100 in the mid-1990s where I founded and hosted Twilight Time, which focused on standards and showtunes. (The station has long since changed hands — and formats — several times since then.)