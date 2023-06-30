The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening in the northeast portion of that county that left a young Camden man dead. Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford identified the young man as Jayvion Mayrant, 19, of Camden.
A RCSD press release stated that Richland County deputies responded to the 100 block of Indigo Springs Drive just before 8 p.m. Sunday. That location is in the northern reaches of the Summit community, off Hard Scrabble Road not far from Ridge View High School.
Deputies located Mayrant suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body and immediately began performing first aid. An ambulance transported Mayrant to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident, but as of Thursday afternoon had no updates regarding suspects or a motive. Rutherford said her office would continue assisting the RCSD to “fully investigate” Mayrant’s murder.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.