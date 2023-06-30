Map

The “pin” on this Google map shows the approximate location of where 19-year-old Jayvion Mayrant, of Camden, was reportedly shot on Sunday evening in northeast Richland County on Indigo Springs Drive. Hard Scrabble Road and Ridge View High School are to the west (left) while Summit Parkway is nearby to the south. Mayrant died of his injuries at an area hospital.

Map

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening in the northeast portion of that county that left a young Camden man dead. Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford identified the young man as Jayvion Mayrant, 19, of Camden.

A RCSD press release stated that Richland County deputies responded to the 100 block of Indigo Springs Drive just before 8 p.m. Sunday. That location is in the northern reaches of the Summit community, off Hard Scrabble Road not far from Ridge View High School.

Deputies located Mayrant suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body and immediately began performing first aid. An ambulance transported Mayrant to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident, but as of Thursday afternoon had no updates regarding suspects or a motive. Rutherford said her office would continue assisting the RCSD to “fully investigate” Mayrant’s murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.