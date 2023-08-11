K.D. Outten

L-E linebacker K.D. Outten pushes a Ridge View ball carrier back during a game last season.

 Tom Didato/C-I

On the bus ride home from Tuesday’s scrimmage at Dreher, Lugoff-Elgin linebacker K.D. Outten made sure all his young teammates had a seat and were ready to roll. His command did not go unheeded as soon thereafter, everyone was seated on the bus and the vehicle headed back to the school’s Highway 1 campus.

That is another example of how the senior has become a leader both on and off the field for Matt Campbell’s Demons.