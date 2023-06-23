When we think of real-life heroes, we usually think of members of the military, firefighters and other first responders, and law enforcement officers like those who serve in police departments and sheriff’s offices.
We don’t often get the chance to report on citizen heroes — ordinary men and women who are not specifically trained to undertake such actions as those we expect from the people we mentioned.
Today, we are able to do that, and we are happy to do so.
Steve Melton, 58, who is an amputee, and Jim Sanders, a spry 77, are the subject of our front page story today. On Wednesday, they were the focus of a small gathering at KCSO’s headquarters in Lugoff. Both men live in the area and were traveling in opposite directions on Pine Grove Road near Partridge Lane on May 17 when they noticed Dep. Grant McElveen struggling with a man later identified as 25-year-old Michael Dalton Hailey.
Melton noticed them first, and hung back in this truck for a while, trying to figure out what was going on, before getting out to help. By then, Sanders was passing by when his wife noticed McElveen and Hailey. Almost simultaneously, the two men approached, with Sanders asking how to help. McElveen said to get Hailey to the ground. Sanders managed to do so, and Melton, following close behind, made sure he stayed down long enough for the deputy to handcuff him.
What they didn’t know is that McElveen’s leg had broken during his attempt to detain Hailey.
While Sheriff Lee Boan said it is not uncommon for the community to support the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies in the county, we will note that such support usually takes the form of donating resources, participating in use of force and other review boards, and dropping off snacks and treats for deputies and officers on various occasions.
At the C-I, we have rarely had the chance to mention acts similar to Melton’s and Sanders’. Now, perhaps that is because such heroes have managed to stay out of the limelight. Indeed, Melton made it clear he did not think of himself as heroic for his part on May 17. Sanders said he did not seek out any recognition until he read in our May 30 crime report that Boan was looking for whoever helped McElveen that day.
It is evident that while these men appreciate the thanks they received from the sheriff, they likely would have been fine going on with their lives if no one had ever known who they were.
But that is not what happened, and we are all better for it.
Through Boan’s recognition of them and our ability to report it, they serve as inspiring role models to the rest of us that it’s not only OK to help others — law enforcement included — but that it is right to do so.
Melton and Sanders prove that anyone can be a hero. They just happened to be heroes on May 17. Even though they didn’t know Dep. McElveen was hurt, who knows what would have happened if they hadn’t arrived when they did and, more importantly, responded the way they did.
For that, they earned this well-deserved thank-you.