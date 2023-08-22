One of the last items of business for tonight’s Kershaw County Council meeting will be a resolution committing the county to negotiate a fee in lieu of taxes (FILOT) agreement with “Project Tree.” The economic development matter first came up two weeks ago during council’s Aug. 8 meeting as an executive session item.
Now, with the proposed resolution attached to tonight’s agenda, while the actual name of a company has not been revealed, it does state that Project Tree plans to invest $80 million “in order to establish solar power generating facilities (through) taxable real and personal property.”
It was unclear from a preview of tonight’s agenda if Project Tree has anything to do with projects “Creed” and “1802,” for which a single, yet-to-be-named company plans to invest a total of $282 million for two separate, non-contiguous solar generating facilities. During its July 11 meeting, council passed separate resolutions identifying them as eligible for FILOT agreements. Actual ordinances — which would have to be passed on three readings — setting up the FILOTs themselves have yet to be introduced.
The two facilities are reportedly slated for the Cassatt area. Creed is slated to be a 48-megawatt facility while 1802 is said to be a 150-megawatt project.
Tonight’s Project Tree resolution would do the same thing: set the stage for an actual FILOT agreement to be codified through an ordinance requiring three readings. It does not state where the proposed Tree facility or facilities would be located or how much power it (or they) would generate.
Also tonight, council will take up first reading of an ordinance that would grant a rezoning request for two parcels at 2017 and 2023 Juniper Road in Lugoff from RD-2 (rural resource district) to B-2 (general business district) in order to maintain an already existing wholesale used vehicle business currently operating out of a home office on one of the lots.
In a “rezoning intent” statement to the county’s planning and zoning commission, business operator James Hyman, explained that new S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) requirements going into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, will no longer permit him to operate such a business out of his home. Therefore, he is asking that he locate a new office in a building on the other lot to meet the SCDMV’s minimum requirements for a retail lot.
Juniper Road is a street that ends in a cul-de-sac off Watts Hill Road south of U.S. 1. The properties are actually owned by Valerie Hyman.
A staff and planning commission report attached to tonight’s agenda indicated Hyman was warned his request could be considered “spot zoning,” which is prohibited in South Carolina. As staff included in its report, the S.C. Municipal Association (MASC) has stated, “Zoning a small parcel as an island surrounded by a district with different zoning may be spot zoning. The Supreme Court stated that invalid ‘spot zoning’ is the process of singling out a small parcel of land for a use classification totally different from that of the surrounding area to benefit the owners of such property and to the detriment of other owners…. Small areas may be rezoned as long as the action is not arbitrary or unreasonable. To help avoid the problem of spot zoning, many zoning ordinances include a provision prohibiting some types of free standing zoning districts of less than two acres.” Staff pointed out that Kershaw County’s zoning and land development regulations (ZLDR) do not contain such language.
Staff, therefore, concluded that the rezoning request did not appear to be “in keeping with the current development policies of Kershaw County and the current development patterns in this area.”
The commission took up the matter at its Aug. 12 meeting. Of its seven members, four were present — Chairman Claude Eichelberger, Libby Davis, Robert Horton and Fiona Martin. Commissioners George Harkins, Robert Andrews and Kevin Sharf were absent.
Hyman spoke about his plans during a public hearing on the matter. Two adjacent property owners did as well. They stated concerns about traffic — that Juniper Road is not even two lanes, with vehicles having to stop for each other to pass — and whether or not having a commercial zone on their street could increase their taxes.
The commissioners in attendance voted unanimously to pass on an unfavorable recommendation to council, recommending council deny the rezoning request.
In other business tonight, council will:
• consider issuing a proclamation honoring the late Sidney Butler, who died in October 2022, for his advocacy on behalf of people like himself with epilepsy;
• hear two public presentations, including an update on Central Carolina Technical College, and the Blue Line Boutique for Kershaw County crime victims;
• consider third/final readings of four ZLDR-related ordinances involving minimum residential lot sizes, conservation design, site-build housing categories regarding triplex and quadruplex units, and the allowed density of manufactured homes per acre;
• consider second reading of an ordinance authorizing an amendment to a joint county industrial park agreement with Fairfield County to allow for an expansion of its boundaries;
• consider first reading of an ordinance amending the county’s stormwater management ordinance to clarify that the county does not have mandatory monitoring and enforcement authority for permits issued by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control outside of small municipal separate storm water systems;
• consider first reading of an ordinance amending the ZLDR to allow the maximum permitted time of stay for recreation vehicles (RV) or trailer in camps and RV parks to be nine cumulative or consecutive months per year;
• consider first reading of an ordinance amending council’s rules and order or business such that council members may continue submit matters to its finance committee for consideration and recommendation, but adding that this can only done after the matter has been presented at a county council meeting as an agenda item;
• consider first reading of an ordinance approving a “base lease and operating agreement” between the county and the Mt. Pisgah Community and Resource Center operating at the former Mt. Pisgah Elementary School;
• consider appointments to the county’s Tourism Advisory Committee, Airport Commission and Health Service District of Kershaw County board of directors.
In “future agenda” items up for consideration at council’s next meeting, slated for Sept. 12, are appointments to the Kershaw County Library Board, Board of Zoning Appeals, Kershaw County Clean Community Commission, and the Olde English District.
Today’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers at the Kershaw County Government Center, 515 Walnut St. in Camden, and is open to the public. It can also be watched live via the county’s Facebook Page and YouTube channel.