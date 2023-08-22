County logo

One of the last items of business for tonight’s Kershaw County Council meeting will be a resolution committing the county to negotiate a fee in lieu of taxes (FILOT) agreement with “Project Tree.” The economic development matter first came up two weeks ago during council’s Aug. 8 meeting as an executive session item.

Now, with the proposed resolution attached to tonight’s agenda, while the actual name of a company has not been revealed, it does state that Project Tree plans to invest $80 million “in order to establish solar power generating facilities (through) taxable real and personal property.”