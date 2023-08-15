Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union recently announced that Brian Crocker, manager of its Irmo office, has been elevated to the role of Irmo market vice president.
In addition to continuing to manage Palmetto Citizens’ Irmo office and assisting members there with their financial needs, Brian will also support the credit union in strategic planning and serve as a mentor and resource for other Palmetto Citizens’ locations.
Crocker has been working in the financial services industry for almost 30 years. He first began with PCFCU in 2001 and has served as its Irmo office manager for more than 18 years. In addition to his years of experience, Brian also brings to his expanded role at the credit union a passion for helping people reach their financial goals and overcome their financial challenges.
“As a long-time Irmo resident, I’ve really loved getting to meet so many great people in this community and assist them with their financial needs and questions,” Crocker said. “I look forward to creating even more opportunities for our credit union to help more people and businesses in this area and am excited to continue to help Palmetto Citizens have a lasting impact on all the members and communities we’re so fortunate to serve.”
“It’s been a pleasure to watch Brian continue to flourish at Palmetto Citizens over the last 20 years,” PCFCU Senior Vice President of Service Centers Lisa Shoemaker said. “His dedication to not only taking great care of our members, but in truly helping the entire staff of his office develop and succeed, is commendable. I know Brian will thrive in this new role and am thrilled for the future of Palmetto Citizens!”
Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union has been serving its member-owners since 1936. Today, with more than $1.3 Billion in assets and 310 employees throughout the Midlands, Palmetto Citizens serves more than 100,000 consumers and operates from 14 locations including Camden in Kershaw County.