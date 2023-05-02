The Junior Leadership Kershaw County program honored 29 juniors and seniors during its annual graduation dinner held April 21 at the Woolard Technology Center in Camden. The celebration concluded the program’s 35th year.
Students representing Camden, Lugoff-Elgin and North Central high schools, and Camden Military Academy received plaques in recognition of completing the year-long program, which is a joint venture of the Kershaw County Chamber of Commerce, the Kershaw County School District and Camden Military Academy, with beneficiary support by the Kiwanis Club of Kershaw County and Associated Charities of Kershaw County.
The graduates and their guests heard special remarks on servant leadership by keynote speaker Health Services District of Kershaw County Executive Director Sallie Harrell.
Also addressing those in attendance were students representing each of the participating schools. They included Elizabeth Conder of Camden High School, Luke Germani of Camden Military Academy, Rachael Darmer of Lugoff-Elgin High School and Olivia Norwood of North Central High School.
Griffin Keeffe of Lugoff-Elgin High School received the Robert J. Sheheen Outstanding Junior Leadership Student of the Year award, which honors the former Kershaw County state representative and Speaker of the House. The award recognizes a Junior Leadership student who demonstrates exemplary leadership qualities during the program year.
The 2022-2023 Junior Leadership year began last August and continued throughout the school year. These sessions covered economic development, public speaking, local government, and social issues. The program also featured a ropes challenge and team-building course at Camp Canaan in Rock Hill.
Class of 2023 Junior Leadership graduates
Camden High School: Brooklyn Bowen, Elizabeth Conder, Alex Hinton, Stella Miller, Isabella Rider, Sophia Roberts, Giselle Rubio, Lainey Williams and Avery Younghans
Camden Military Academy: Charlie Duke, Luke Germani, Nick Kluemper, Cadence Tarbox and Wendall Wojak
Lugoff-Elgin High School: Collen Ashley, Zoe Bills, Rachael Darmer, Eva Hoagland, Griffin Keeffe, Madison Knoerr, Julia Lemonds, Olivia Nichols, Mary Baxley Shuler and David Whisenhunt
North Central High School: Reese Anderson, Jayda Bracey, Olivia Norwood, Isabella Paul and Olivia Ritchie
The Class of 2024 was recently selected by their schools and will be announced in August.