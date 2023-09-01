Accomplishing two goals, the North Central volleyball team got back on the winning track and started conference play on a high note with a 3-0 sweep of Central on Tuesday.
The Lady Knights improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 5-AA play following a loss to Ben Lippen last Thursday.
Andy Johnson’s girls won the first set, 25-10, before taking the second and third by identical 25-12 scores.
Junior hitter Addie Bittner led the Lady Knights along the net with 20 kills while classmate Mary Norwood had 17. Bittner also led the way with 11 digs while serving up three aces.
Kelsie Bowers and Aubrey Taylor helped get the NC offense in gear with 17 and 16 assists, respectively.