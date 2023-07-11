If this was a tune-up for the start of the American Legion girls’ softball playoffs, Kershaw County Post 17 is right where it wants to be.
Playing less than full six innings in a Thursday doubleheader against visiting Mid-Carolina, the Lady 17ers closed regular season play with a 15-3 record by blistering Post 24, 12-0 and 10-0, at Marcus Warren Field.
KC enters the postseason as the number 5 seed in the Lower State bracket and is scheduled to host the sixth-seeded Sumter Patriots tonight in a 6 p.m. seven-inning game at Shelby Miles Memorial Field on the campus of Lugoff-Elgin High School. (See accompanying story for softball and baseball playoff scenarios.)
In Thursday’s opener, the hostesses used a three-inning no-hitter from right-hander June Heitman, who was helped along by an offense which scored 10 runs on one hit in the bottom of the second inning to put this one out of reach.
The Lady 17ers got to M-C starter Kylie Senn for a pair in the bottom of the first in game one as Ella Sheorn cracked a one-out single to left. Izzy Trapp followed with a ground ball to shortstop, but the throw to get Sheorn at second was dropped as runners were safe on the corners as Sheorn slid safely into third base on the play before Trapp swiped second. Madison Stokes followed with a deep sacrifice fly to center to bring in Sheorn with the first and winning run before Trapp came home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
The floodgates flew open in the second as Post 24 used three pitchers in the explosive frame.
Camryn Jordan led the rally off by reaching on an error before being bunted over to second on a Kaley Lynch sacrifice. The Lady 17ers could have all but put the bats away from this point as Heitman walked before Alyssa Faulkenberry was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Haydin Williams, whose single to right drove in Jordan with the third run. Bases-filled walks issued to Sheorn, Trapp and Stokes brought runs home as did four wild pitches and another error.
The final damage for the bottom of the third had KC scoring 10 runs on one hit, five walks, three hit batters and a pair of errors.
Meanwhile, after hitting the first batter of the game and walking the second, Heitman set down the next nine batters she faced while fanning five in the runaway win.
The nightcap saw the hostesses using another 10-run frame to invoke the 10-run rule. This time, KC broke a scoreless deadlock by pushing across 10 in the bottom of the third and final frame to back the one-hit pitching of Stokes.
After being held scoreless in their first two at-bats, the Lady 17ers exploded in a third inning which opened with a Williams leadoff single to center. Sheorn then legged out a bunt single before Trapp loaded the bags with a sharp single to left. A Stokes single to left made it 1-0 before a Tomie Christofaro two-run single to right brought in runs two and three.
Jordan kept things going with a two-run single to right before Carley Bell singled to left to up the anted to 6-0. Williams then beat out an RBI infield single for the seventh run while an error on Sheorn’s fly ball to right field made it 9-0. A Stokes single to center made it 10-0 and brought the game to an early close.
The 17ers parlayed 13 hits into 10 runs with Williams having three hits in as many trips to the plate while Stokes and Jordan had two hits each while driving in a pair of runs apiece.
Stokes finished the night allowing a single while fanning two batters to get the victory.