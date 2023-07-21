A memorial service for Mike Parnell, of Camden, will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Louise C. Proctor Hall, 2030 Lyttleton St., Camden. All are welcome to join us in remembering Mike.
Mike Parnell, age 63 passed away on May 4, 2023. He was born in Camden, S.C., the son of the late James and Sylvia Parnell. Mike is survived by his wife, Cindy Parnell; his brother Bobby (Patricia) of Hickory Tavern, S.C.; a sister, Betty (James McCorkle) of Yulee, Fla.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Other than his parents, he was predeceased by an infant sister, Connie.
Mike had many talents and was very generous to all. He could build or repair just about anything. He loved telling stories of past experiences and would sometimes exaggerate just a little — especially if the listener was interested. He was affectionately known by many as “Sweet tater” in Camden and will surely be missed by all of them.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is assisting the family.
Chronicle-Independent, Camden, S.C.