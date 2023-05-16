At 7 p.m. local time Wednesday around the world, cyclists — including a number in Kershaw County — will take to the roads in a silent protest of the carnage taking place on the streets.
Chris Phelan organized the first Ride of Silence in Dallas in 2003 after endurance cyclist Larry Schwartz was killed by a passing bus mirror on an empty road.
The ride hopes to raise cycling awareness during bike safety month to motorists, police, traffic engineers, insurance companies, and city and county officials. The ride is also a chance to mourn, in funeral procession style, those who have already been killed.
Local lead organizer Fiona Martin said her brother was hit by a driver when he was riding his bike.
“Our entire family’s lives changed that day when a driver wasn’t paying attention and made a left turn in front of my brother,” Martin said. “He hit the hood of her car, fractured his skull, spent weeks in the hospital and months in rehab, and has a titanium plate in his head. I’m grateful he’s alive, but a driver’s lack of attention or reckless behavior around a person on bike or foot should not cost someone their life.
“Everyone who has walked or cycled on South Carolina’s roads has experienced harassment — drivers honking horns, throwing objects, or close and fast passes — or worse, been hit. It’s the lack of infrastructure, a lack of laws protecting vulnerable road users, a lack of education for motorists, and a cultural issue. But the facts are that in an automobile versus person collision, the person always loses.”
For these reasons, this is the third year that Kershaw County is taking part in the Ride of Silence after a successful inaugural event in 2021. The ride starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office in Lugoff, and will travel U.S. 1 into downtown Camden and back.
The Ride of Silence is a free ride that asks its cyclists to ride no faster than 12 mph for no longer than an hour, and remain silent during the ride. To commemorate fallen cyclists, black wrist bands will be provided for all riders, and red bands for those who have had a bike/motor vehicle accident. Helmets are required; bright clothing and lights are highly recommended for the ride home.
Keep up to date with this event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kcrideofsilence.