During a special called board meeting on Tuesday morning, the Kershaw County Board of School Trustees approved the selection of Dr. Chastity Evans as the new principal of Blaney Elementary School.
Evans began her career in education as a special education teacher for eight years at the elementary and high school levels. From 2016 to 2021, she served as an assistant principal and assistant principal of instruction at the elementary and high school levels in Chester and Columbia. She was named the principal of Richard Carroll Elementary School in 2021, where she serves students in Pre-K through 6th Grade.
Evans educational philosophy is based on her uncompromising belief that each student can learn when provided the right tools and through rigor and relevant teaching practices. She strongly believes in the quote Rita Pearson stated a decade ago: “Every child deserves a champion — an adult who will never give up on them, who understands the power of connection, and insists that they become the best that they can possibly be.”
“I’m honored and humbled to have been chosen as the next principal of Blaney Elementary School. It is a privilege to serve this school community,” Evans said.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Special Education from Converse College, a Master of Education in Administration and Supervision from Southern Wesleyan University, an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from the University of South Carolina, followed by a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of South Carolina in Educational Leadership in December 2019.
“Dr. Evans has a strong commitment to teaching and learning. Her unique background, interests and experiences in education make her a great fit for Blaney Elementary School,” KCSD Superintendent Dr. Harrison Goodwin said.
Evans is a member of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) where she serves on the executive committee and the i3 Innovative Ideas Institute Committee. In March 2023, she achieved the Principal’s Silver Level in the Center for Executive Education Leadership (CEEL) program.
Dr. Evans is a Spartanburg native, but has lived in Columbia for the last 14 years. She and her husband, John, are the proud parents of four children, Corey, 27; Adam, 26; Faith, 23; and Luke, 11.