It is ironic that the Kershaw County Board of School Trustees will take up first reading of a new personal finance graduation requirement for students on the same night that it will be learning about the potential of a more than $600,000 shortfall in its own proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget for the Kershaw County School District (KCSD).
Keep in mind, things with the budget are still fluid, thanks to the fact that the S.C. General Assembly has not completed work on the state budget. What the state comes up with could change this considerably; in fact, KSCD CFO Brad Willard said that is exactly what the district anticipates will happen, with other factors, including staffing costs for vacancies being fluid during the next few weeks.
Obviously, this year’s graduating seniors do not have to worry about the new personal finance .5 credit policy. However, it might be useful for all of the county’s high school students to pay attention to what’s happening with the district’s budget right now. Running an entire school district is very different than running a household, certainly in terms of size, but there are basics that hold true to both: don’t spend more than you make, save as much as you can for emergencies, invest wisely, and project your future finances conservatively.
In any case, we are glad to see the state and, therefore, school district recognize the fact that handling one’s personal finances should not just be taught, but required for graduation. Far too many of us who graduated from high school in the past could only rely on our parents or other family members for such instruction.
Like anything else in life, some parents are good with finances and some are not. Some people grew up learning how to handle their money wisely, and some did not. Families — especially parents — are the most important actors in a child’s life. That doesn’t guarantee that every child in every family is taught what they need to know to succeed in the world.
That’s where education comes in, whether it’s K-12 or a trade school, community college, or four-year university. In this case, it’s vital now more than ever that graduating high school seniors at least know how to create a budget and learn how to stick to it.
It can also be the beginning of learning how to deal with a host of monetary situations — from student loans to buying a home to financing and maintaining a business to saving for retirement.
Learning how to handle personal finances is a lesson of a lifetime — and it can sometimes take a lifetime to learn — but it can start with a good, solid high school course on the basics before a student graduates and begins the adult phase of their life.
