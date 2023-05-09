A 15-year-old boy who attended Camden High School and played on the school’s golf team died from injuries sustained in a boating accident Friday night.
Kershaw County Coroner David West, who declined to identify the victim due to his age, said the collision occurred around 10:15 p.m. Friday when two boats went around a bend from opposite directions on the Wateree River at or near Big Pine Tree Creek.
“They told me it was around the 12 watermark,” West said. “They both swerved to try to avoid each other. There was no foul play, and they both had their lights on.”
He said the people on at least one of the boats were brush fishing, where fishing lines are tied to trees in an effort to catch catfish. West said the two boats made contact, with the 16-year-old sitting to the left of the tiller at the rear of the boat moving upstream.
“The other boat hit him, but he never went into the water. People from both boats rendered first aid. There were four people on the boat that was hit, and three in the other boat,” West said, adding that there was very little damage to either boat.
Although West provided the preceding details, he did not actually investigate the boy’s death as one of his family members was aboard one of the boats involved. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources, including an officer from Horry County, conducted the investigation into the boating accident, and the Newberry County Coroner conducted the autopsy, whose outcome was still pending Monday morning before press time.