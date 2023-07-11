From a feature photo caption: Remembering an officer and a father
Ryan Catoe (second from right) helps raise an American flag to half-staff in front of the Camden Police Department (CPD) on Tuesday with help from Sgt. Gene Chaffins (second from left). It was one year ago that Ryan’s father, CPD Cpl. Eddie Catoe, was killed in a car accident at the intersection of Old Georgetown Road West and Robinson town Road in Cassatt. Standing at attention are Sgt. James Green (left) and Cpl. Sharon Spradley (right). Ryan and other family members wore special T-shirts to the memorial ceremony Tuesday. On the front was a picture of Cpl. Catoe and his K-9 partner, Axel. On the back, the message read “Dad, I love you. See you in heaven. Love, Ryan.”
Candidate selected for KCC review
Kershaw County may have found its new administrator. A county council screening committee chose one of 25 applicants to be interviewed by the full council, according to Chairman Steve S. Kelly Jr.
That interview was scheduled to take place Tuesday night in a closed-door session after the regular council meeting.
No vote was expected Tuesday night, but if hte applicant is chosen, he could be approved by a county council vote as early as next week, Kelly said.
Kelly did not release any details about the applicant prior to Tuesday’s meeting other than to say he is from South Carolina.
When current County Administrator Gordon Hartwig announced his retirement in March, about 25 people, mostly from throughout the state, applied for the position.
A screening committee made up of Kelly and councilmen John Wells and John Lee interviewed half a dozen of those applicants recently and chose only one for the full council for an interview.
[Editor’s Note: The interviewed candidate was Bobby Boland, who was subsequently hired by council and started that September during Hartwig’s last two weeks on the job. Boland served as administrator until mid-2008 when he left to take up the same position in Lee County.]
Officials say May Plant not among sale properties
Despite rumors that DuPont’s local May Plant may be sold, spokesman Gary Snipes said the local facility will not change hands.
Snipes said the company has been conducting some business meetings with employees recently, but that no change to the company’s operations are expected.
When asked if the company planned any announcements in the next couple of weeks, Snipes said that is also just a rumor.
The rumor may have been spurred by the news that DuPont will sell selected polyester businesses to Alpex, the petrochemical group of Mexican industrial conglomerate ALFA S.A. de C.V.
P.E. teachers will provide health education; proposed faith-based components voted out of school health plan
Physical education teachers will deliver reproductive health instruction to all students, the Kershaw County school board decided.
The decision, a unanimous 9-0 vote, was one of many during the school’s public forum on the Comprehensive Health Advisory Committee’s report.
A handful of citizens witnessed the meeting, held Monday night at the school district office.
The school board voted on each section of the advisory committee’s report, which was delivered to the board two months ago....
Monday’s meeting saw the board examine and vote on all aspects of the report, including:
• Teacher recommendations — The advisory committee had recommended hiring four additional teachers to teach health education exclusively. In a recommendation to the board, Kershaw County School [District] Superintendent Dr. Ralph Cain said that was not feasible....
Board member Myra Brown made a motion that reproductive health will only be taught by P.E. teachers and that even students who are exempt from P.E. classes must be present when the curriculum is taught.
[Editor’s Note: The rest of the article reports that the board also voted unanimously to reject a recommendation to have speakers from different religions talk to student about their faith’s perspective on sexuality and reproductive health; voted, 7-1, to begin health education in 5th Grade; unanimously to inform parents of reproductive health classes at school registration; unanimously to accept recommended curriculum guidelines, but with possible revisions in the future; and voted 8-1 on a Parent/Guardian Bill of Rights, part of which allowed parents to exempt their children from the curriculum.]
Camden public works head elected to SCAMP board
Rebecca Mattey, director of the Camden Department of Public Works, was recently elected to the 2001-2002 S.C. Association of Municipal Power (SCAMP) Systems’ board of directors.
All of the state’s 21 municipal electric utilities belong to SCAMP, an affiliate of the Municipal Association of South Carolina. Originally, the association existed “solely to serve as a network of the electric cities” to assist one another during times of disaster. The membership has since expanded in scope to include training, public relations programs and legislative initiatives, according to SCAMP information.
Mattey said she has worked with SCAMP for four years and had a hand in reviewing electric deregulation legislation.
“I was on a committee that went over one of the bills sentence by sentence,” said Mattey. “We made suggestions that we thought would be better for us and our customers.”
Mattey said SCAMP helps address issues that make city-operated electric utilities different from privately held ones.
“Many such utilities are very different from ones run by investors. We’re governed by the local government, not the S.C. Public Service Commission — there’s a different set of problems and solutions,” she explained.
This is not the first board to which Mattey has been elected. She also currently serves as a board member of the American Public Works Association, which focuses more on the non-utility aspects of public works.