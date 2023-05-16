Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College recently named Shane Richburg of Lugoff to its full-time Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester. It also recently named Aubrey Seeley of Camden and Cassandra Rivera of Elgin to its part-time President’s List for the 2023 spring semester.
The following students are among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester: Grant English, a sophomore engineering major from Lugoff; Allyson Laughlin, a sophomore educational studies major from Heath Springs; Jailese Murphy, a sophomore child care and development major from Camden; Elizabeth Wood, a sophomore French major from Elgin; and Rebekah Wood, a junior sport management major from Elgin.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
University of Alabama student Grant Maree, of Camden, is participating in the university’s Cooperative Education Program during the summer 2023 semester. Maree is working for Southern Company.
In the Cooperative Education Program, students like Maree alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.
While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work. At work, co-op students earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to valuable job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.
• The University of Georgia (UGA) recently recognized more than 7,000 candidates for graduation from the Class of 2023.
“We are delighted to celebrate the incredible achievements of our University of Georgia students in the Class of 2023,” said President Jere W. Morehead. “Commencement offers students, friends and families an opportunity to recognize the tireless dedication UGA students have shown during their time on campus. We look forward to seeing all the great things these students will go on to do as alumni of the University of Georgia.”
The local graduates are:
• Milaan Waters of Ridgeway, DVM Veterinary Medicine
• Jesse L Keeffe of Elgin, SC, JD Law
• Michaela Delaney McLaughlin of Camden, SC, MFA Theatre
• Devin Lemon of Elgin, MSW Social Work
The spring undergraduate ceremony took place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12 in Sanford Stadium. Leah Brown, an orthopedic surgeon, military veteran, UGA alumna and All-American for the GymDogs, delivered the spring undergraduate commencement address.