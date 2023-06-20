County downsizing swallows 17 positions
Six Kershaw County employees were notified Wednesday by County Administrator Gordon Hartwig that they’ll be out of a job after June 30.
The terminations are the result of the 7% workforce reduction required by the county’s proposed fiscal year 1998-99 budget, which received second reading approval Tuesday. In addition, Hartwig said 11 county positions that are currently vacant will not be filled.
Hartwig said Thursday those positions currently filled that will not be funded after June 30 and the 11 vacant positions that will remained unfilled next year include four slots in the public works department, six positions in the solid waste department, three in the tax assessor’s office, and one position each in the probate judge’s office, the recreation department and at the airport.
In addition, Hartwig said two positions in the treasurer’s office, which are currently full time, will be changed to seasonal, part-time jobs. Also cut will be a vacant slot in the county’s utility department, and a position in the building maintenance department will be eliminated after an employee retires in January, the county administrator said.
The termination of the six current county employees will involve a “buy-out of their time,” Hartwig said. He said the county will assist those employees in finding new jobs.
“We deal with people. We will treat them as well as we can and assist them in any way that we can,” Hartwig said.
The proposed $11.863 million budget, which is scheduled to receive third and final reading Tuesday, includes a $439,000 salary compensation package for remaining county employees.
KCC sets hearing on creation of special fire service tax districtKershaw County Council on Tuesday took the first step toward creating a special fire service tax district by adopting a resolution ordering a public hearing July 14 to receive public comment on the plan.
Creation of the fire district under the Fire Protection Services Act would allow the county to levy ad valorem taxes and establish rates and charges for the furnishing of fire protection services within the district.
The proposed fire district would include the entire area of Kershaw County where fire protection is not currently being furnished by some other political subdivision.
Where fire service is already being provided, the county would be authorized to enter into an agreement with the political subdivision to jointly provide fire protection and share the expenses within the service area of the municipality, etc., also providing fire protection.
“To me, it makes all the sense in the world that the fire service — because it is very specific to site — ought to be funded by those who use it or are protected by it,” Kershaw County Administrator Gordon Hartwig said Thursday.
Deadline for strategic plan goals nearingWith the year 2000 steadily approaching, the Kershaw County School District is nearing the deadline for reaching some major educational goals scripted out in the district’s Strategic Plan 2000.
The five-year plan, which was initiated in 1995, outlines the district’s mission of ultimately creating a unified bond between the county, parents, and communities, serving as a support mechanism to ensure students’ success as they face innovative and challenging educational experiences.
The district expects to meet a number of desired, measurable objectives by the year 2000 through a variety of set strategies and benchmarks.
To ensure plans are on the right track, Dr. Mary Catherine Norwood, assistant superintendent of instruction, presented the Kershaw County Board of School Trustees with a review of those proposed and revised benchmarks and strategies during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Norwood discussed steps with trustees on reaching three objectives, the first of which is to have every student complete a prescribed course of study and enter post-secondary education or have the skills for gainful employment at the time of high school graduation...
Strategic Objective 2 brings to focus student achievement [by] having an ultimate district goal of ranking among the top 10 districts in the state....
While the third and final objective, to have 100% of all graduates demonstrate technological literacy, has not been completely met, Norwood said the district has already gone beyond what many other school districts in the state have accomplished in this area.
Lake Wateree team takes plunge into speed boat racing circuit -- It takes a brave man to ride the waves at nearly 110 mph, and it takes some brave friends to cheer him along as he revs it up in one of his favorite, most dangerous hobbies.
A great deal of skill is required to steer through the risks that go along with the sport of boat racing. But Cliff Leviner, along with his sidekick, Billy Montgomery, have always had the craving for speed.
To feed their ever-growing pangs for jetting across the water, the two long-time friends paired up just a few years ago with the help of Cliff’s friend and sponsor, Sally Furlong, to become the official Chaser’s Point boat racing team.
Their love for racing developed many years back when the two first began attending boating competitions together.
As the years passed, their desire to form a racing team of their own grew stronger until one day, Cliff, Billy and Sally joined forces to become a full-fledged racing unit.
“We’ve both been around boats pretty much all of our lives,” said Cliff, who races the speed machine. “We had been going to races for a long time and one day we just said we’d like to race a boat of our own, so we did.”
Cliff’s love of the water didn’t develop overnight. Raised and reared near Lake Wateree, the racer developed a passion for boating as a young boy. And the fact that Cliff spent more than 20 years helping his father at Midway Marine, and is now both owner and operator of the business, only fortified his fondness for the sport....
Currently, Chaser’s Point has a 150-horse-power stock SST-120 class Mercury engine. With this type of motor, Cliff can keep his boat up to stride throughout this year’s racing season, which will begin shortly for the team.