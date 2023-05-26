After telling Camden City Council about increases in employee health insurance and benefits the city will be facing in the new fiscal year during a budget discussion at its Tuesday meeting, Camden City Manager Jon Rorie introduced an ordinance designed to assist city retirees in selecting Medigap coverage.
A Medigap policy is health insurance sold by private insurance companies to fill the “gaps” in Medicare plan coverage, helping to pay some of the health care costs not covered by Medicare.
“There’s a reason why this is coming after the budget discussion,” Rorie told council. “Everybody in the nation has seen increases in the cost of health insurance.”
He shared slides showing what the city is currently paying, $653,862 a year for S.C. {span}Public Employee Benefit Authority{/span} (PEBA) insurance, to cover the cost of health insurance for 74 retirees. Some of those retirees have been attending council meetings in recent months, asking that the city not take away those insurance benefits they say they were promised when they came to work for the city, most of them more than 30 years ago.
Rorie is proposing giving those eligible retirees a $250/month stipend “that will lower the city’s cost from $653,862 to $222,000 a year, but will provide (the retirees) with a comparable or better (insurance) plan.”
The proposed retiree health coverage changes include an annual stipend of $3,000 per participant to purchase Medicare Gap coverage in the market ($250/month/participant). The stipend would be provided in July of each fiscal year and includes an annual increase based on {span class=”ILfuVd” lang=”en” xml:lang=”en”}{span class=”hgKElc”}Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers{/span}{/span} (CPI-U) from June through May of the previous calendar year.
Participants can receive the $3,000 stipend in July or a prorated stipend dependent upon the month they switch over from PEBA to Medigap coverage.
Rorie said the city plans to contract with a local insurance consultant to help those retirees decide on a supplemental policy by October 2023 that will best fit their needs.
“I want somebody local who is a subject matter expert so I can walk in their door and say, ‘Help me,’ or I can pick up the phone and talk to them,” he said. “What this ordinance does is allow us to go out and talk to various (insurance) vendors. We can select one; we can select two and I would suggest we select at least two.”
Rorie said staff has already met with a local insurance consultant to gather data about possible plans available for the current 74 retirees.
“Everybody on that list is different and has different needs,” he said.
Rorie gave examples of plans from the “lowest,” which would cost $15/month to the “Cadillac plan,” which would cost $243/month. Currently, PEBA Insurance is costing the city $705/month for each retiree. “PEBA charges us the full rate, not a supplemental rate,” he said. “There’s no discount for being supplemental to Medicare. And every (retiree) we’re talking about here already has Medicare.”
Rorie said a local consultant will provide educational seminars and advice and assist in the selection of a plan for those who want it.
“The city will pay the annual coverage cost for each participant under a master agreement for all participants,” he said. “The consultant will provide local plan administration on behalf of the participants.”
Notification of the retiree health coverage change will be sent to affected retirees in July, August and October. “We’re going to do mailings and get in contact with these retirees and explain what their options are,” Rorie said.