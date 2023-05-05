Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union recently announced the appointments of three key roles within its Financial Division: Michael Beam as chief operating officer (COO) and chief financial officer (CFO), Maggie Prohs as vice president of operations, and Elizabeth Bunn as chief investment officer.
Beam has served as the CFO of Palmetto Citizens since 1986. During his nearly 37 years with the credit union, in addition to his traditional CFO responsibilities, Beam has also overseen a wide variety of crucial areas. His vast knowledge of the many facets of the organization made him an obvious choice to also take on the role of COO.
Before accepting the vice president of operations position, Prohs served in several capacities during her 20 years with Palmetto Citizens. She began as a member service supervisor and worked her way up to become a service center manager. In 2015, she took over the role of operations manager. In her new role, Prohs oversees several areas including fraud, card services, account compliance, remote deposits, and ATM operations.
“The amount of talent, tenure, and dedication at Palmetto Citizens is phenomenal, and Michael and Maggie are perfect embodiments of this,” PCFCU President/CEO Robert Dozier Jr. said. “It’s always a pleasure to see someone rise up through an organization and make such an impactful difference along the way. I know they’ll both bring their years of experience, leadership, and drive to their new roles and help our entire organization become an even better place for our members.”
Bunn joins Palmetto Citizens with more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. She most recently served as treasurer at a South Carolina-based community bank and was former treasurer at a large national bank. As Palmetto Citizens’ chief investment officer, Bunn brings her wealth of knowledge and expertise to manage the investment portfolio of the credit union and oversee their asset liability management.
“Michael and his team have done an incredible job over the years managing the credit union’s investments and ensuring our organization and our members earned the greatest return on every dollar,” Dozier said. “I’m excited for Elizabeth to bring her consistent track record of success with treasury and market risk to Palmetto Citizens to help us achieve even greater heights.”