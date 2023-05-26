The city is paving the way for a new taxi service to begin operating in Camden.
At its Tuesday meeting, council gave first reading to an ordinance revising the regulations, and updating rates set 20 years ago, for operating a taxi service in the city. In addition, council approved a certificate of public convenience and necessity; both measures are necessary for Sunshine Taxi Service LLC to operate in the city.
The ordinance would also delete a section on taxi meters since such devices are no longer used. The ordinance would establish a flat $12 rate for pickup and $2 per mile for each trip. It would also allow for a wait time charge of $18 per hour — reflected as $4.50 per 15-minute increments, with the first 15 minutes being free. It also establishes flat rates for specific out-of-town destinations and allows for a senior citizen discount of 10% off of all rates.
