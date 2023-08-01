A South Carolina U.S. District Court judge sentenced a Camden man to 220 months, or more than 18 years, in a federal prison in connection with a fentanyl overdose dweath that happened a little more than three years ago.
Sean Michael Taylor, 27, of Camden received the sentence after pleading guilty to distributing a quantity of fentanyl.
Evidence obtained in the investigation revealed that, on July 1, 2020, deputies with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and other first responders from Kershaw County EMS and the coroner’s office responded to an apparent overdose at a residence in Camden. Responders located a victim who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim’s death was later determined to be caused by a fentanyl overdose.
Three weeks later, on July 21, 2020, and during a separate investigation, federal agents and officers assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program (ACHIDTA) Task Force in Columbia used a confidential source to buy fentanyl from Taylor. During that exchange, Taylor admitted that he distributed the fentanyl that caused his friend’s death a few weeks prior, and even identified the victim by name.
Later, Taylor confessed to law enforcement that he first injected himself with a syringe containing fentanyl and then handed the victim the syringe containing the remaining fentanyl. Upon injecting the fentanyl, the victim immediately collapsed to the floor, unresponsive. Taylor and others present at the residence dragged the victim to another room, but no one could rouse the victim. Taylor left the residence without calling 911.
Taylor’s sentence will be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.
The case was investigated by the DEA ACHIDTA Task Force in Columbia, which was comprised of agents and officers from the DEA; the U.S. Postal Inspection Service; KCSO; Richland County Sheriff’s Department; Lexington County Sheriff’s Department; and the city of Orangeburg’s Department of Public Safety.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Bales prosecuted the case.
According to his criminal record in Kershaw County, Taylor pleaded guilty in June 2017 to eight counts of breaking into motor vehicles and one count each of criminal conspiracy, possession of a stolen pistol and financial transaction card theft in connection with an arrest in March 2017. He was sentenced to six year in prison under the S.C. Youthful Offenders Act, suspended upon five years of probation.
Taylor’s two co-defendants in that case, Jonathan William Ray, now 29, and Dakota Shane Daughtery, now 27, both pleaded guilty to their charges October 2017 and March 2018, respectively. They were each sentenced to five years in prison, suspended upon four years of probation for Ray and five years or probation for Daughtery, and both ordered to undergo random drug testing and substance abuse counseling.
Taylor has also been found guilty in bench trials for several traffic violations, mostly for not wearing a seat belt, and pleaded guilty to public disorderly conduct in 2018.
Taylor’s prosecution in the 2020 fentanyl death was part of a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program (HIDTA) investigation. HIDTA is a grant program purposed with improving public safety and well-being by disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking and money laundering organizations through intelligence-driven multi-jurisdictional operations; enhancing the safety and effectiveness of law enforcement operations through training; and improving communication and information sharing among criminal justice, drug prevention, and drug treatment professionals in support of the objectives as administered by the Office of National Drug Control Policy.