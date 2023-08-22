Daniel Sisk

Daniel Sisk’s debut on the North Central sidelines was a winning one as the Knights handed visiting Johnsonville a 28-21 loss in Friday’s opener in Boonetown.

If you are going to welcome someone to town, you may as well do it right.

North Central ushered in the Daniel Sisk era of football with a late-game Casey Shropshire scoring run win the final three minutes of play to send the Knights to a 28-21 win over visiting Johnsonville Friday at Knight Stadium in Boonetown.