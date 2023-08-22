If you are going to welcome someone to town, you may as well do it right.
North Central ushered in the Daniel Sisk era of football with a late-game Casey Shropshire scoring run win the final three minutes of play to send the Knights to a 28-21 win over visiting Johnsonville Friday at Knight Stadium in Boonetown.
Sisk was hired as the Knights’ head coach last winter and it took him all of his first time on the sidelines to help the hosts tie their win total of a season ago. The defeat also equaled that of last year for the visiting Golden Flashes which won the class A Lower State crown in a 13-1 season.
Sisk’s first game as a full-time head coach was a memorable one for both himself and the NC faithful.
“I’m extremely proud,” said Sisk of his players and their fans. “It was a great atmosphere. Boonetown certainly showed up.
“Our kids were really, really resilient. It was a muggy, humid night and we didn’t deal with cramps until late in the game. And, probably, for the first time in a long time, we out-physicalled our opponent and were in better shape than them.”
Speaking of physical, NC senior tailback Casey Shropshire carried the ball 27 times for 201 yards with three touchdown carries while running in a pair of two-point conversions.
Shropshire did not play a snap on defense on Friday as Sisk wanted to make sure his bell cow stayed as fresh as possible to run the football.
“Casey didn’t play any defense and we limited him on special teams, as well,” Sisk said. “He had 27 carries for 201 really, really tough yards. Casey is extremely hard to bring down and he doesn’t go down on first contact.
“It was probably a little more carries than what we were aiming for with Casey, but we did what we had to do to win the game. Moving forward, we would like to get other people involved more, but when someone’s hot, we’re going to feed the hot hand.”
The Knights grabbed a quick 6-0 lead in the opening four minutes of play when Shropshire went in from seven yards out with a scoring run for a 6-0 lead.
JHS came back some four minutes later when Neal Martin capped a drive with a four-yard scoring run as the visitors carried the 7-6 edge into the second quarter.
Each side traded two-yard scoring runs in the second quarter with Martin going in from two yards out with three minutes left before intermission for the Golden Flashes. NC responded with a drive which ended with Shropshire’s second scoring run of the night which was followed by his going over with the two-point point carry as the hosts carried a 14-12 lead into the locker room at intermission.
With both offenses clicking on the ground in the first 24 minutes, JHS went up top in the second half with quarterback Malik Shippy finding Quay Hanna on a 23-yard scoring strike midway through the third stanza to grab a 21-14 advantage.
NC closed to with 21-20 with sophomore quarterback Kade Baxley finding 6-foot-4 junior wide out Ethan Diles with a 14-yard strike on fourth and 10 from the JHS 14 with three minutes left in the third.
“We were out of field goal range,” Sisk said of the play. “It was a great call by coach (Matthew) Ingram. They were stacking the box and we got man coverage on the outside. We knew that their corner was younger and a little bit shorter than what we were.
“Cade gave Ethan a chance and with the 6-foot-4 frame that Ethan has, he went up and got it. It was a great conversion and a great call by coach Ingram.”
The Knights defense came up big as the game went on and gave the ball back to Baxley and company at the NC 31 with some seven minutes left in the contest. Baxley would engineer his first game-winning march as the 69-yard drive closed with Shropshire stepping in behind center and taking snaps in the wildcat set with Jonathan Clarkson at tailback. Shropshire ended the drive with a three-yard plunge and then carried in the two-point conversion run for the 28-21 lead with three minutes left in the game.
Sisk said his lines wore down Johnsonville on both sides of the ball with the Golden Flashes gasping for air at the end. It was then that the Knights went for the jugular.
“When you go to tray and change a culture,” Sisk said of the game-winning drive, “two of the things that are on the check list are beating a really good football team and winning a close game.
“I had all kinds of thoughts going through my head. Casey Shropshire was hot, our offensive line was rolling. (JHS’ players) had their hands on their hips, were doubled over and tired so we added some tempo, put in a wildcat package with Casey and Jonathan which they didn’t have an answer for.”
The Golden Flashes had a chance to either tie or win the game in the waning moments of play only for 6-foot-5 NC safety Jordan Joe to come up with his second interception of the evening to seal the victory.
“Again,” Sisk said of the final few minutes, “I had thoughts going through my mind about could we hang on and can we win the close game. We were very fortunate at the end that Jordan Joe had his second interception of the night to seal it for us.”