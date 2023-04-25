Kershaw County Council will officially receive word during its meeting tonight that the county has received a $300,000 U.S. Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant to assist in funding at least one additional firefighter for the county.
According to documentation attached to tonight’s proposed agenda, FEMA informed the county that it has waived a minimum budget requirement normally necessary to receive the grant. A table among those documents lays out that this is a four-year grant where the position will be funded at a little more than $45,155 in the first year, with approximately $27,000 worth of benefits. The salary and benefits will increase each of the four years using a 3% cost of living calculation, reaching a salary of nearly $50,000 and more than $28,000 worth of benefits. In total, the four years’ worth of salary and benefits will equal the $300,000 grant.
In other business tonight, council will:
• Consider proclaiming April 30 through May 7 as Stewardship Week;
• Consider a proclamation honor former Bethune High School Principal and Kershaw County School District Superintendent S.C. Johnson;
• Hear a presentation concerning the Kershaw County Science Park by Ken Lillard;
• Take up second reading of an ordinance authorizing an amendment extending an existing fee in lieu of taxes agreement with Canfor Southern Pine/New South Lumber Co.;
• Take up first reading of an ordinance amending and restating the Kershaw/Fairfield Multi-County Industrial Park agreement;
• Consider first reading by title only of the county’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget;
• Consider first reading by title only of the county’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 millage;
• Consider a resolution proclaiming May 17 as Cleveland School Fire Day;
• Consider a motion to dedicate $3.4 million of county American Rescue Plan Act funds previously committed to sewer utilities to various county public safety departments for the purchase of new radio equipment; and
• Consider its council retreat goals and objectives.
Council is also scheduled to consider entering executive session for two purposes: receipt of legal advice related to a pending, threatened or potential legal claims; and a legal briefing concerning negotiations related to a proposed contractual arrangements.
Today’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Kershaw County Government Center, 515 Walnut St., Camden, and is open to the public. It can also be watched live on the county’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.