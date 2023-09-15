Lugoff-Elgin at Fort Mill
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Fort Mill High School and its football stadium are located at 125 North Highway 21 Bypass, Munn Road East in Fort Mill.
Records: L-E: 1-3; FM: 0-3
Series record: FM leads, 17-5
Last meeting: L-E, 27-14, in 2022
Radio-Internet: Carolina Country Classic 98.7 FM and 1590 AM and the kool1027 app beginning with the pregame show at 7 p.m. Also, Tyler Cupp, the former longtime voice of the Demons from 2006-19, will have the call of the game on WRHI Mobile App and it can be hard by clicking onto the Lugoff-Elgin at Fort Mill game.
The Skinny: Fort Mill enters tonight’s game with an 18-game losing skid. The Yellow Jackets’ most recent football victory came in a 21-13 win over Lugoff-Elgin on Sept. 17, 2021 … In a series which began in 1988, the Demons won the first two meetings. FM then rattled off 10 straight wins against L-E starting in 1990 before the Demons snapped the skid with a road win in 2019.