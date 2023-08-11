A man being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder.
My’Quan Nyjeree Anthony, 24, of Kings Avenue in Camden, is also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. According to a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) report, Anthony allegedly fired at a car being driven by a woman who had just dropped her son off at a home near Anthony’s address on Aug. 1. Another female was in the car with the driver when Anthony allegedly fired.
The victims — who met with deputies at a nearby gas station — said she had just dropped off her son and was driving down Kings Avenue when, as they passed by what was apparently Anthony’s home, she saw him come around from a car parked on the side of the street, point a black handgun at them and fire three times. One of the bullets reportedly went through the back glass of her car, then between the two front seats and struck the front windshield, breaking it.
Deputies reported that when they asked the driver why Anthony might have allegedly shot at her and the other occupant, she told them she had recently broken up with her girlfriend, who hangs out with “that group” and that they had been harassing her ever since.
Two days later, on Aug. 3, deputies returned to Kings Avenue with warrants for Anthony’s four charges. He walked up to the residence a short time later and was taken into custody without incident. He is being held at the county jail with bond denied on the two attempted murder charges and $15,000 each for the two weapon charges.
Anthony has no previous criminal history listed in Kershaw County.