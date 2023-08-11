A man being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

My’Quan Nyjeree Anthony, 24, of Kings Avenue in Camden, is also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. According to a Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) report, Anthony allegedly fired at a car being driven by a woman who had just dropped her son off at a home near Anthony’s address on Aug. 1. Another female was in the car with the driver when Anthony allegedly fired.