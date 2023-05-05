Hunter Blake West, 24, of Hyco Branch Road, Cassatt, is behind bars for the second time in three years on sexual abuse material charges.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators within the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) arrested West on Tuesday, for 16 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. According to court records, the charges stem from an investigation that started in 2022.
Investigators received multiple CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to West. Investigators said West distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material. According to KCSO Lt. Carol Tarte, West is charged with 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count.
Tarte also pointed out that West was out on bond for similar charges for which he was arrested in 2021, including one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of first-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of second-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of the attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years of age.
Those charges are still pending.
As the C-I reported in early August 2021, those charges came about after West, then 21, solicited someone he thought was a minor, but was actually an investigator posing as a child. West allegedly encouraged the “minor” to produce child sexual abuse material, distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse to the “minor,” and sent sexually explicit images to the “minor.”
A judge originally denied bond for West on the first- and second-degree sexual exploitation charges, but set bond at $25,000 for the alleged dissemination of obscene material and $30,000 for the solicitation of a minor charge.
His total bonds were allowed to cover the other charges as well, and he was released in mid-September 2021, with the conditions that he must live with his parents, have no unsupervised contact with minors, and no internet use except for work purposes.
Tarte reported late Wednesday that bonds for West’s 16 new charges were all denied by a magistrate judge. She said the S.C. Attorney General’s Office — which will prosecute both cases against West — will likely move forward on a hearing in circuit court to have the 2021 bonds revoked.