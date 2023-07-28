Today’s top story covers just one part of Tuesday’s Kershaw County Council meeting: Council’s unanimous vote to authorize County Administrator Danny Templar to engage the services of Moseley Architects to come up with two possible routes to deal with overcrowding at the Kershaw County Detention Center (KCDC): an expansion or a complete replacement of the facility.
This has been coming to a head for years, one could even say decades.
You may notice in that we are using the term “detainees” where others may have actually said “inmates.” The KCDC is a detention center, not a prison. There is a difference between detainees who are awaiting court hearings or trials and inmates who have pleaded guilty or been convicted of a crime. Detainees are not guilty of anything — at least not yet.
The county built the current facility about 25 years ago to replace one attached to the old Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office on Lafayette Avenue. According to District 4 Councilman Jimmy Jones, who was the project manager at the time and the jail’s administrator, it was not large enough at that time and not to the design for which he had argued.
If he’s right — and there’s no reason to think he is not — then there’s also no reason to think the jail is sufficient to the county’s needs all these years later.
Overcrowding is the issue now and it has been for quite some time, although there have been other issues in the past.
During the 2000s and early 2010s, there were a series of escapes that appeared to be due to a combination of the jail’s design and poor administration.
In 2012, as the county worked on its comprehensive plan, a draft recommended “the development of a new correctional facility.” Later, during the mid-2010s, council actually discussed making more than $1 million in improvements at the KCDC and then had to deal with staffing issues there.
In 2019, the issue of exactly who would run the jail — the sheriff’s office, as happens in many other counties, or the county itself — came up. And, during the last few years, there were some more administrative issues that have since appeared to have been cleared up with the hiring of new Director Kevin Jones.
But the underlying problem has almost always been overcrowding, especially since the mid-2010s. The Chronicle-Independent‘s own research on the matter turned up past instances where detainees have been held for nearly four years. Currently, the 89-capacity jail is holding nearly 140 detainees. The longest-detained person has been there since January 2021 so far as we can tell.
It is far past time for the county to deal with this. Jones said it should have been taken up a year ago. We say it should have been dealt with a decade ago. Without getting into a big fight about money, we believe county citizens will be OK with whatever council decides is the best course of action in order not only to safely and humanely house detainees, but keep the community — especially with new housing going up right next door and across the street — as safe as possible.