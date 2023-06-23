Boy Scout Troop 38 at Camden Military Academy (CMA) recently celebrated two of its scouts, Jared Catapano and Roy Dennis, reaching Eagle Scout status. The troop held a ceremony in the McCaa House at Historic Camden Revolutionary War Site on May 20. Jared and Roy are both cadets at CMA.
The Revolutionary War Site served as a fitting venue for the ceremony as both cadets completed their Eagle Scout projects at the site. Their project helped sustain the park during the COVID pandemic and the economic recovery afterwards, and assisted the park in time for April’s Camden Burials weekend of events.
Eagle Scout Nathan Campbell, also of Troop 38, a CMA graduate and registered adult scout leader, administered the Eagle Charge to Jared and Roy in front of witnesses at the ceremony.