Two of today’s top stories touch on the upcoming 100th anniversary of the tragic Cleveland School fire that on the evening of May 17, 1923. Lee County Observer Editor Gee Whetsel includes in her Camden City Council story how the council — as did Kershaw County Council two weeks ago — proclaimed next Wednesday (May 17, 2023) Cleveland School Fire Day.
Also, C-I Editor Martin L. Cahn takes a look back at the fire with pictures provided by Chris Jones, a captain with Lugoff Fire-Rescue and a member of the Cleveland School Fire 100th Anniversary Committee, and information gleaned from various sources, including old Camden Chronicle articles.
Some readers, especially younger ones, may wonder why a century-old fire matters today. There are several reasons. First, it was the most tragic fire in all of Kershaw County’s history right up to now. Seventy-seven people died — men, women and children. Coupling that with the fact that the community whose family members died in the fire was a tight-knit one, it had a direct impact on that specific area as well as the entire county for decades. People who have spoken to both councils have said it took at least two decades to even begin recovering from the loss of — in some cases — entire families.
Those are reasons enough, and there are descendants still alive today who remember the stories their parents and other relatives told them about the fire.
The impact the Cleveland School fire would have on the state and even the nation, in tandem with other fire-related tragedies around the country is enormous. Local, state and national building and fire codes were changed so that nothing like it could happen again — at least not with schools constructed afterward, but even existing schools went through changes. The codes required things we take for granted today: adequate exits and exterior fire escapes, alarm systems, fire retardant materials and contents, capacity guidelines, modern lighting and heating systems, portable fire extinguishers, and mandatory exit drills that even today still require each school principal to verify that fire drills have been conducted.
The National Fire Protection Association has kept track of the worst school fires in the nation’s history (since 1900 it appears), based on ones that killed 10 or more people. The Cleveland School Fire is the fourth worst. The worst was the result of a gas explosion that destroyed The London, Texas, Consolidated School in 1937, killing 294 people, of which we can reasonably believe were children. The next two were 1908 at the Lakewood School in Collinwood, Ohio, killing 175, and in 1958 at Our Lady of the Angels School, Chicago, Ill., killing 95. The 1958 fire is the last school fire on record of killing 10 or more people. The other fires on the list, whose tally range from 15 to 46, were in Bath, Mich. (1927); Hobart, Okla. (1924); Peabody, Mass. (1915); and Cheekowaga, N.Y. (1954) at a pace called Cleveland Hill School, by the way.
We’d like to think that the fires that took place after the Cleveland School fire 100 years ago were anomalies — either schools built before the new codes went into effect or something unexpected, like the gas explosion in Texas.
Seventy-seven lives is a lot for a community like the one around the old Cleveland School site where the memorial stands today. The only silver lining is that it prompted the changes the followed it so that — at least here in Kershaw County — it would never happen again.