If you happen to be a newer reader of the Chronicle-Independent, there are some things about me and my family you might not know.
Some of you might not know that I’m a father. Some of you might not know that I have two sons (no daughters). Some of you might not know that my sons are adopted.
And some of you might not know that they are Black.
They are in their early 20s now and are moving through the world of early adulthood, trying to reach their goals and finding their way through life. I am very proud of both of them.
My younger son is out of state right now, but he did call me Sunday to wish me a happy Father’s Day and catch me up on some of what he’s doing. My older son lives here in Kershaw County and is working at a local business.
He was kind enough to treat me Sunday to a showing of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which was very, very good, by the way.
As most parents have experienced for centuries, I don’t get to do a lot of things with them now that they’re grown, so even talking to them is a treat, much less going out to a movie.
Like all parents, I suspect, I have doubts of how well I’ve done as a father. Did I teach them what they needed to know while giving them the room to be independent? Did I spend enough time with them? Did I show them unconditional love, which we all deserve?
But as the white father of two young Black men, there is one other question I end up asking myself: Did I allow them to explore the Black experience?
I’m honest enough to say that I don’t know if I did or not. My younger son is into listening to rap and hip-hop and wearing clothing I tend to identify with young Black men far more than my older son does.
How do I put this? I certainly don’t remember consciously keeping them away from anything to do with Black culture. If anything, I always tried to get them engaged in multicultural things. But when it comes to Black boys, is that enough?
While I can’t remember keeping them from anything, I don’t remember trying to get them to focus on things that were, specifically, part of the Black experience, either.
Part of my doubts about this come from the fact that my childhood was filled with experiences where I was in the minority. I was a Jewish and white child when we lived in Kabul, Afghanistan in the late 1960s. The population is mostly Muslim and brown.
In 1972, we spent a year in Guadalajara, Mexico. Now, I spent part of that year at Collegio Israelita, a K-12 school primarily for Jewish residents. Still, I was a Norte Americano, white and, oddly, probably not Jewish enough.
Six years later, in 1979, we moved to Saipan, part of the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. We were there for three years. The first few months after moving there, my sister and I ended up at Mt. Carmel School — a Catholic school. You can bet we were definitely in the minority there. I later switched to the public Marianas High School, but was one of the few “howlies” (white kids) to attend.
All of these experiences certainly made me sympathetic to minorities both in the U.S. and abroad, but I know it is not the same experience as what Blacks have gone through. Not even close.
That’s why covering events like this past Friday’s Juneteenth celebration are important to me. It’s not merely my job. It’s part of educating myself and promoting a sense of community that is inclusive in its diversity.
And it goes beyond Juneteenth.
It’s why I cover things going on at the Jackson Teen Center, or cover the now annual Unity in the Community event, and other organizations and events.
If, through all of this, I can gain even one iota of understanding, then perhaps my relationships with my sons are better for it. I certainly hope so.
I recognize that as a white man moving ever closer to 60, I will never truly know what my sons go through, likely every day of their lives.
In not just covering, but attending Juneteeth, I have come to realize one very important fact.
If it had not been for the Emancipation Proclamation — if Lincoln had not freed Black slaves — there is a good chance my sons wouldn’t be my sons.
That’s why that document is so important to me, personally. It’s why, as the editor of this paper, I chose to publish it, in its entirety, in today’s editorial.
If I and my ex-wife had not been able to adopt our sons, we would be different people today. I know I would be.
Not just because they’re my sons, but because they’re my Black sons.
Have I done right by them? I hope so. I think I have, but they will be the ones to judge me in that respect. As long as they know that I love them and I’m proud of them...
Well, that’s what Father’s Day is really about.