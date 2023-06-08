Brenda Sullivan’s $100,000 gift to Quaker Cemetery has created a legacy that will last for generations.
As recounted in today’s only front page story, Sullivan approached the Quaker Cemetery Association (QCA) early this year to propose that new trees be planted, existing trees be fertilized and pruned, ironwork be rehabilitated, brickwork be fixed or added, debris and brush piles be removed, and more.
Today’s story takes you through parts of the five-month process that -- Sullivan says -- is essentially over, the money spent, with just a few odds and ends left to go. The result is a beautification effort some, including Sullivan, would say was four decades overdue.
Our story also takes readers into parts of the cemetery many people, even in Camden, might not have noticed before. It is, after all, around 50 acres in size, with plenty of room for growth as Camden and Kershaw County’s population continues to grow.
That growth, unfortunately, has encroached on the cemetery as well. A new subdivision built off of Ehrenclou Drive on one side and Campbell Street on the other contains homes that can easily be seen behind the cemetery’s northwestern fence line that does not easily fit with most people’s vision of the oldest inland cemetery in South Carolina.
That is also part of what Sullivan has done with great assistance from Howard Wallace of Sassafras Nursery and from the QCA board. Wallace has already planted some trees, while the QCA has launched a new program whereby among the types of donations people can make in honor of the departed are trees for planting. They can be planted at grave sites -- and Wallace has installed irrigation in parts of the cemetery that did not have it before -- or along the fence line to help better screen off the view of the new homes.
Sullivan made the large donation from the Joseph F. and Brenda L. Sullivan Foundation, which she and her late husband set up for projects all kinds of purposes. For instance, the foundation is one of the 2022-23 Upton Trio season sponsors.
Joe Sullivan, who passed away in January 2022, was once president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina. As such, he not only helped employ thousands of people throughout the Midlands, but supported charitable causes. Brenda was once the chairwoman of the Camden Tree Foundation, overseeing tree planting and similar projects for a number of years. She has also been on the board of the Friends of the Camden Archives and Museum. Together, she and Joe also supported various equine-related events and organizations.
It is only fitting that someone who has obviously loved trees for so many years, and who also apparently loves history, would put forward such a large gift toward uplifting Quaker Cemetery.
Quaker’s been around for 271 years. We suspect Brenda Sullivan’s gift will jump-start even more work that will help keep it going for another 271.
Of one thing we are sure: Joe would be proud.