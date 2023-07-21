The Young Artists Presenting Open Mic Nights at Camden Second Presbyterian Church on Market Street in the Downtown Camden Cultural District continue on Sunday afternoons in July. Young Artists Presenting is a community-based initiative which provides an opportunity for young musicians, vocalists, poets, and other artists to connect with each other and to develop experience and comfort in presenting their talents in front of a live audience of peers and others.
Young artists of all interests and backgrounds are invited to join in during the Open Mic sessions taking place Sundays in July. These sessions are led and supported by artists and other interested adults who provide a safe and pleasant space for the young participants to learn from each other and to enjoy an artistic environment.
Join us from 4:30 to 6:30 pm this Sunday, July 23, and on July 30. For more information, visit the Downtown Camden Facebook Page; the city’s website, www.cityofcamden.org; or call (803) 713-3942.