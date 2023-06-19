The Ogburn-Horton Family Reunion will take place this coming Sunday, June 25, with food served at 1 p.m. at DeKalb Baptist Church in Camden. Family members are asked to bring their favorite food. For more information, call Judy Hammond at (803) 543-0626.
The annual Kershaw County Back-To-School Bash is coming back around on July 22 from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 22 at the Old Armory gymnasium, 1034 West DeKalb St. in Camden. An adult must be present for their child to receive supplies. Learn more by connecting to @KCSHOOLBASH on Facebook, or call (803) 427-4237 for more information.
The Kershaw County Genealogy Club will host a genealogy workshop on Sept. 30 at American Legion Post No. 17 in Camden from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Speakers will include Robin Foster, who will talk about her books and researching genealogy; Cecil Williams, founder of the Civil Rights Museum in Orangeburg; Ted Tosh on the NAACP in the 1950s and 1960s; Bessie Smith about growing up on Mulberry Plantation; Alton Robin about his new book, Dentsvilled Remembered, about the Dentsville area in the 1950s through 1970s; Karen Van Valkenburg Kirkman on “The Move from South Carolina to Florida: The Enslaved People of the Chesnut, Haile, and Other Plantations; and William Guerry Felder on Kershaw County Resources and his own books. For more information, call Felder at (803) 432-3249, or email him at wgf909909@yahoo.com.